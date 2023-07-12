Though more rain is expected in the coming days, state and federal officials said Wednesday they plan to begin taking stock of the damage done to Vermont by the historic levels of flooding the region has experienced.
“This morning, the state of Vermont is in much better shape than we were at this time yesterday,” said Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison at a news conference. “That being said, we are still in active response mode and have multiple rescues ongoing.”
Flooding has been an issue all over Vermont for the past few days with Montpelier, Barre, Ludlow, Londonderry and Andover in particular being hit hard. Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden has likewise approved a federal emergency disaster declaration.
Morrison said that Lamoille County is currently the hardest hit area, with 32 people and numerous animals having been rescued overnight.
“This brings the total number of rescues since Sunday to over 200, and we have facilitated over 100 evacuations,” she said, adding that reports of damaged infrastructure are also being compiled.
“Throughout the day, we will continue to have swiftwater and urban search and rescue teams staged across the state to address local requests for assistance related to life safety concerns,” she said. “Generally speaking, rivers have crested and river flooding should wind down throughout the day. The southern and central part of the state have seen floodwaters recede and the sun come out. These areas are quickly turning the corner to the recovery phase of this disaster. For now, things are stable in many areas across the state.”
That could change on Thursday or Friday, she said, when more rain is forecasted.
“We have to continue to be vigilant and mindful that more flooding is a very real possibility,” said Morrison.
While the water levels are generally dropping, eyes should be kept on the Winooski River in Essex, the Lamoille River in Jeffersonville, the Missisquoi River in East Berkshire, Otter Creek in Center Rutland, and at the Arrowhead Dam in Milton.
She said that all rivers are expected to be below flood stage within the next 24 hours, but people should stay well away from them anyway.
“Regardless of river levels, our waterways are not safe right now,” she said. “The currents are fast, there is a tremendous amount of debris, and folks really need to stay off our rivers for the time being.”
She said that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, no deaths had been reported in connection with the flooding.
There are fewer than 1,000 power outages being reported across Vermont, she said. Some places are under boil-water notices. A list of them, and other information, can be found at anr.vermont.gov/flood online.
Scott was backed at the news conference by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, state leaders, and Vermont’s congressional delegation. He’s had other governors pledge their support should Vermont need it.
“President Biden also called to express his concern for what we’re going through,” said Scott. “He offered his full support and that of his team. And that’s why (FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell) is here today. This isn’t a dog-and-pony show. We have work to do this afternoon. She’s here on behalf of President Biden and after this press conference will be surveying damage as part of her and her team’s work to assess how they can best help Vermonters.”
Scott said he planned to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will loosen some regulatory barriers and allow faster cleanup. He also planned to tour impacted areas soon, but reminded people that the flooding might not be over with just yet and to be careful and vigilant.
Criswell said people don’t need FEMA’s permission to begin cleaning up, and to begin documenting damage and talking to their insurance companies. She echoed the calls for people to keep safety in mind and urged them to stay away from flooded areas as these can be far more dangerous than they appear.
“I think we now understand we are all living through the worst natural disaster to impact the state of Vermont since 1927 where dozens of people died at that time, and thank God at this point we have not seen any fatalities and we all hope that will stay the case,” said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the conference. “What we are looking at now are thousands of homes and businesses, which have been damaged, some severely. We’re looking at roads and bridges, some of which have been wiped out and will need basic and fundamental repairs.”
He said that his office will coordinate with those of his fellow delegates, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, and Congresswoman Becca Balint, to help Vermonters with any paperwork they have to file. They’ll also talk with private insurance companies to protect the interests of Vermonters filing claims.
Welch said recovery will take a long time, as it did with Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. He and the rest of the delegation will work to make sure FEMA, which he said has been dealing with numerous federal disasters lately, has the funding it needs.
Between the pandemic and memories of Tropical Storm Irene, these floods have been particularly traumatic for people, said Balint.
“On the day-to-day, what I’m asking Vermonters to do is be gentle with one another,” she said. “This is a difficult time for so many; for families, for individuals, for small businesses, and also for farmers. As we were driving down from the airport, we saw lots of cropland that had been destroyed. As we know, even on a good day farming in Vermont is tough to make ends meet. So please be gentle with your neighbors, let them know you’re there for them, and we are going to be there for you.”
Asked how FEMA would look at this event in terms of future planning, Criswell said the agency is going to have to consider the fact that the weather isn’t going to behave the same way it did 10 years ago. In the two years she’s spent in her current role, she’s seen weather records that have stood for decades, and in some cases a century, being broken all over, and that climate change is a factor.