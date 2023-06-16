ESSEX JUNCTION — The 211 service won’t be available 24/7 anymore.
Come July 1, the call center’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, including holidays.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 7:15 pm
ESSEX JUNCTION — The 211 service won't be available 24/7 anymore.
Come July 1, the call center's hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, including holidays.
“The cutback in hours is the result of changes to the contract with the Agency of Human Services Economic Services Division that supports daily operations and after-hours emergency housing,” stated United Ways of Vermont executive director, Elizabeth Gilman, in a release. “What is not impacted is the quality of service Vermonters get when they dial 211 for information and resources.”
The 211 directory remains at vermont211.org online.
According to Gilman, the people most impacted will be those seeking emergency housing after-hours.
— Staff report
