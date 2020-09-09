EAST MONTPELIER – Vehicles were vandalized and inspection stickers stolen at a dealership in East Montpelier, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said Classic Auto Exchange reported Tuesday several of its vehicles were vandalized and had their inspection stickers stolen. This took place early in the morning Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
