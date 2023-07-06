MONTPELIER — Nothing has changed hands yet, but there is a promising new development with respect to a historic college campus that has become the focal point of a Montpelier-style game of Monopoly.

Boardwalk — College Hall and the accompanying green — isn’t for sale, but the rest of the 31-acre campus the Vermont College of Fine Arts acquired from Union Institute & University in 2008 has been, and there is a buyer for five of the other buildings and no hint the deal with Greenway Institute will fall through.

david.delcore@timesargus.com