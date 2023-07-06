MONTPELIER — Nothing has changed hands yet, but there is a promising new development with respect to a historic college campus that has become the focal point of a Montpelier-style game of Monopoly.
Boardwalk — College Hall and the accompanying green — isn’t for sale, but the rest of the 31-acre campus the Vermont College of Fine Arts acquired from Union Institute & University in 2008 has been, and there is a buyer for five of the other buildings and no hint the deal with Greenway Institute will fall through.
“This is happening,” the Vermont-based nonprofit’s co-founder Rebecca Holcombe said Thursday, outlining plans to launch the Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability in two of the five buildings it has agreed to purchase from VCFA.
Though the closing hasn’t been set, the agreement said the pending sale was the product of months-long negotiations with VCFA.
“We delayed the announcement until we were confident all our financing was locked up,” Holcombe said, ruling out the possibility the deal will be derailed as was the case with the planned sale of three other buildings — Gary Library, the Crowley Center and Martin House — earlier this year.
A local partnership abandoned its plans to acquire those buildings and convert them into a health and wellness center after a similar agreement was announced.
None of those buildings are part of the package deal the Greenway Institute negotiated with VCFA with an eye toward creating space for a semester-long engineering program serving students who attend Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania.
At least initially only two of the five buildings — Noble Hall and the neighboring Glover-Hatch building on College Street will be used for the program Holcombe expects will serve five sophomore engineering students in its pilot phase this fall. Next fall, Holcombe is aiming to offer “sustainability semesters” to 20 students — a workable cohort for the program.
“You start small, and you grow as you go,” she said, suggesting the Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability has ample room to do that in the side-by-side buildings across College Street from the college green, which VCFA is retaining along with College Hall.
Holcombe said the other three buildings that are part of the sale — Schulmaier Hall, the Stone Science Building and Dewey Hall — aren’t mission-critical, but preserve the option of expanding in the future and come with tenants that generate a reliable source of revenue.
“We’re excited to get the college back in use as a residential institution of higher ed(ucation) in the middle of Montpelier,” she said, adding: “Longer term, it’s a great place for a college program to expand.”
Holcombe said designing the program that has received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation last fall will be the focus of the first year of operations.
The primary objectives of the program involve closing opportunity gaps for historically marginalized students and preparing the next generation of engineers to build a sustainable future.
“We want to rethink how we prepare engineers in ways that encourage more students to pursue engineering,” she said, adding: “The goal is to contribute … to this emerging high-wage, high-demand sector in Vermont around green energy and green technologies.”
If all goes as planned, the Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability will welcome its first few out-of-state students even as VCFA completes the controversial relocation of its semi-annual residency programs to liberal arts colleges in Colorado and Pennsylvania.
The year-old decision to sell most of the Montpelier campus and move the VCFA programs that had been housed there since the college was founded 15 years ago out of state drew objections from students, former students and faculty. However, VCFA President Leslie Ward never wavered, and the last of the semi-annual residencies in Montpelier ended earlier this year.
While VCFA will retain its administrative offices in College Hall — the crown jewel of a campus that has hosted various incarnations of higher educational institutions since the Vermont Conference Seminary moved to Montpelier in 1868 — its fall programs will be held at a pair of out-of-state colleges.
In addition to shedding the expense of maintaining an under-used campus and maximizing its resources, the shift will, for the first time, allow VCFA to accommodate concurrent residencies and cross-program collaboration.
Ward said the sales agreement with Greenway was the product of a deliberative process.
“We carefully identified potential buyers that have a demonstrated commitment to serving the community and will continue to enrich the campus and city,” she said in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to be partnering with entities that share our community’s values and commitment to lifelong learning.”
The looming sale of five of the campus’ larger buildings — there are 11 in all — caps a process that began well over a year ago with a since-abandoned proposal that would have significantly expanded the number of permitted uses allowed on the property.
Uneasy with what that might mean, neighbors pushed back, prompting VCFA to drop its application for a “campus planned unit development.”
Terms of the proposed sale have not been disclosed, but VCFA has indicated proceeds will be invested in expanding scholarships and improving programs.
The sale will be the subject of a community meeting next Thursday at 6 p.m. in the chapel at College Hall.
Holcombe and Greenway Institute co-founder Troy McBride are expected to attend to discuss their plans with community members. The session will be broadcast on ORCA Media, which is a tenant of one of the buildings — the Stone Science Building on Ridge Street — that Greenway Institute has agreed to buy.
