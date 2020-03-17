MONTPELIER – The Vermont College of Fine Arts has announced changes on campus due to the coronavirus crisis.
A release Tuesday said the college had switched to remote working arrangements for all staff, students and faculty.
Also, two of VCFA’s low-residency MFA programs (graphic design and film) that normally meet on campus twice yearly for week-long intensive residencies will instead meet remotely next month. International summer residencies in Italy and England have been canceled.
On-campus summer residencies are planned to proceed as scheduled and college leaders will continue to monitor developments related to the virus outbreak.
For more information, visit www.vcfa.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information
