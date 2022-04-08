Parting really is sweet sorrow, just ask the Rev. Carl Hilton-VanOsdall, head pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Barre. His last service is Easter Sunday.
He leaves for Kingston, Washington, near Seattle, the day after Easter, for a new life. His wife, Gina, has been there since February. She works in finance, and he will work as a therapist and social worker for the Samaritan Center of Puget Sound.
“There are a thousand sorrows about leaving and much of that is about relationships and community connections, whether with the people in the congregation or people outside the congregation. How do we deal with separating from a community that we love? When we love there is a part of that where we get hurt,” he said.
Leaving Barre was a tough decision for him and Gina, but the time is right, he said. His three children, Isaac, Ella and Levi, all born here, are adults and have left Barre. He and Gina debated whether they wanted to finish their careers here or add one more chapter to their lives.
“We thought Barre would be our home forever, into retirement, but we aways had in the back of our minds that we might return to Northwest,” he said. Gina is from the Seattle area and her family, including her parents and her 101-year-old grandmother, are still there.
Hilton-VanOsdall grew up in Houston, Texas, graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina, spent a year in Central America and then enrolled in Princeton Theological Seminary where he met Gina. When they graduated they searched for a church where they could serve as co-pastors. Gina was co-pastor at the Barre church for 10 years.
“We ended up here on a spirit-guided whim,” he said. Their initial plan was to stay in Vermont five to seven years but life rarely goes as planned.
“We fell in love with this community, the people of the church, the Barre community and Central Vermont,” he said.
Hilton-VanOsdall gave his farewell sermon April 3 because he didn’t want Easter week to be about him. He announced his plan to leave Feb. 6.
“We’ve been in Vermont for 25 years. It’s almost half a lifetime for me. We love this place, and we love you, the people of this place. You have been our people. You’ve been so good to my family, to Gina, to our children. And, sometimes, we’ve thought, we’re retiring here and living here forever. Other times, like more recently, we’ve felt, and wondered, perhaps it’s time for a next chapter for us. If yours is like mine, your heart will break a hundred times as we say goodbye,” he told his congregation in February.
One of Carl’s biggest strengths, according to Alison Cerutti, a pianist and one of the musicians at the church, is his “Awareness of the flock.”
“During the pandemic my mother attended by Zoom and even though she doesn’t have a camera, and he couldn’t see her, he always thanked her and acknowledge her,” Cerutti said. “He also helped my daughter Emma gain the courage needed to sing for the congregation.”
“I choose this life because I sensed, given my skills and sensibilities, it was a way to effect positive change in lives and communities. I’ve been very interested in community building as an essential part on the ministry of the church,” he said.
“I would hope they remember that I loved them and that I was honest and was genuine in my relationships with them and with the people in the community and would hope that they would remember that I treated people with equity and that I worked to accept all people regardless of any ism or apparent distinction in their lives,” he said.
He is proud of his role in the creation of Vermont Interfaith Action, a faith-based, grass-roots coalition of congregations that strives to transforms people and communities. The main goal for VIA is to make social justice and compassion a reality for all Vermonters. VIA has been a prominent voice for racial and criminal justice reform, has worked hard to eliminate homelessness and food insecurity and has just released a guide to community engagement with local police.
“The mission of the church is to work to make the world more reflective of God’s vision, to build a community of equity, justice and peace,” he said.
He also looks fondly on the fact that Barre area churches work together for social change, whether through the community breakfast program or holding joint services or organizing common vigils in response to horrific events.
“We’ve built community connections, we’ve effected change together,” he said.
The Rev. Earl Kooperkamp, pastor at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Barre, agrees.
“Carl has been instrumental and dedicated to getting the Barre churches to work together on hunger issues and homelessness and social and racial justice,” he said. “When I came to Barre, 10 years ago, Carl welcomed me and made me feel at home here. He’s done that with all the new clergy to the area. We will miss him.”
