WEST RUTLAND — A sculpture installation and six custom historic reproduction windows of the Gordon Marshall Coping Shop at West Rutland’s Carving Studio and Sculpture Center were destroyed in several acts of vandalism over the weekend.
Perpetrators dismantled the stone wall surrounding the popular “Seven Sisters” installation, created by artist Josie Dellenbaugh with Dan Stone, that currently sits in the sculpture garden.
According to CSSC Executive Director Carol Driscoll, the vandalism occurred during the course of Saturday and Sunday, at times when no one else was on the property.
She added the incidents follow a similar occurrence that took place on the property toward the end of March.
“Whoever did this had a lot of time because they not only dismantled the wall like they had done in the past, but they also rolled parts of the wall into the center,” Driscoll said. “The damage to the wall (in March) was probably about 18 inches down from its original 4-foot height. This time, they knocked the whole circumference of the circle to 4 inches, except for the biggest seat stones.”
On Sunday, Driscoll said pieces of wood had been added to the center of the circle as well.
A sign addressing the perpetrators and sharing CSSC’s disappointment with the vandalism that occurred in March was also destroyed sometime Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
Driscoll said that $5,000 worth of repairs to the stone wall following the March incident had just been finished on Friday.
She said the new damage to the $20,000 stone wall has yet to have been determined, but that it would likely be far more expensive than last time.
“With the two artists, we’re also debating just removing the stones and leaving the uprights, but I don’t think they’re safe either,” Driscoll said. “The artists so far are saying just leave it as it is for now while we wait for estimates.”
As for the custom windows, Driscoll estimated that it could be as much as $5,000 to replace the 22 broken panes, which currently are boarded up.
Driscoll said that aside from some activity last fall, CSSC has never before had issues with vandalism in its 35 years of operation.
She added that staff members had been checking in on the grounds on weekends since the March incident, but that they will be doing so more frequently going forward.
Rutland County Sheriff David Fox said investigation into the incidents is ongoing and that anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact authorities.
“We’re trying to develop some leads, but we don’t have anything concrete at the moment,” Fox said. “We believe the last two (incidents) are related.”
