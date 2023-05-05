Carving studio damage

Vandals damaged the “Seven Sisters” sculpture, shown here, on the grounds of the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland recently.

 Provided photo

WEST RUTLAND — A sculpture installation and six custom historic reproduction windows of the Gordon Marshall Coping Shop at West Rutland’s Carving Studio and Sculpture Center were destroyed in several acts of vandalism over the weekend.

Perpetrators dismantled the stone wall surrounding the popular “Seven Sisters” installation, created by artist Josie Dellenbaugh with Dan Stone, that currently sits in the sculpture garden.

