The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
April 5
A stolen vehicle was seen on Route 62.
Someone was being threatened on South Main Street.
Vehicles were vandalized on Bromur Street.
April 6
An online scam was reported to the police department.
On Brook Street, a sexual assault was reported.
A syringe was found on Skyline Drive.
On Parkside Terrace, a kid was smoking marijuana.
A vehicle was vandalized on Metro Way.
Items were stolen on North Main Street.
Someone was littering on Blackwell Street.
A child was beating another child on Parkside Terrace.
Kids were hanging out on South Main Street.
April 7
There was a suspicious vehicle on Plain Street.
Someone was assaulted on Prospect Street.
On Allen Street, someone was trespassing.
April 8
There was a suspicious vehicle on Highgate Drive.
A disturbance was reported on Westwood Parkway.
On Seminary Street, a syringe was found.
April 9
Items were stolen on Skyline Drive.
A sexual assault was reported on Hawes Place.
Medication was stolen from Highgate Apartments.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Merchants Row.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
April 10
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on North Main Street.
Someone was assaulted at Playground 2000.
April 11
An ex-boyfriend was pounding on a woman's door at Green Acres.
Someone egged a vehicle on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Camp Street.
A toddler was playing in the roadway on Bromur Street.
