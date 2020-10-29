BERLIN — It wasn’t quite business as usual at Central Vermont Medical Center on Thursday as some patients experienced delays and none were able to access their electronic health records in the wake of what the University of Vermont Health Network confirmed was a cyberattack.
It’s one that affected all six of the UVM network’s hospitals — three in Vermont and three in New York — the same day the FBI and two other federal agencies warned they had “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.”
That was late Wednesday.
By Thursday afternoon officials with the UVM Health Network were working with investigators from the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety on a cyber attack that was initially reported as “a significant and ongoing system-wide network issue.”
In a prepared statement released late Wednesday and updated twice Thursday, the UVM Health Network didn’t rule out a cyberattack, while initially noting the source of the problem hadn’t yet been diagnosed.
“The Network is investigating all possible causes, including a malicious cyberattack, and we do not currently have a timeline for when systems will be restored,” the statement reads, adding: “The outage has led to variable impact on each affiliate as to how patient care is delivered.”
Hospital officials declined to elaborate Thursday morning — deferring to the statement that noted “there have been some changes to patient appointments during the outage, and we are attempting to reach out to those patients who have been impacted.”
While the level of inconvenience varied from hospital to hospital, access to the health network’s MyChart Patient Portal has been interrupted for all of its patients. It is not clear when that access will be restored or whether electronic health records containing personally identifiable patient information had been breached.
According to the alert that was jointly issued Wednesday by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there was credible evidence hackers were “targeting healthcare and public health sectors with Trickbot malware, which often leads to ransomware attacks, data theft and a disruption of healthcare services.”
The timing of that alert and the UVM Health Network outage could have been a coincidence, but by Thursday afternoon officials said the the cyberattack had been confirmed and indicated all six hospitals are following “well-practiced standby procedures to ensure safe patient care.”
“We expect that it will take some time to restore, and we are working as quickly as possible to return to normal operations,” the statement said.
The impact on Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin was relatively mild. All patient-care services, with exception of access to the online portal, were being maintained, though some delays were anticipated and the scheduling of some procedures adjusted.
The problem was more pronounced at UVM Medical Center in Burlington where some elective procedures that were planned for Thursday were postponed and the hope was those procedures could resume today.
All patient services were maintained and no delays were anticipated at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and the same was true at the UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice in Colchester.
In neighboring New York, patient services were being maintained at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, though some slight delays were expected for some physician-practice patients.
There were no delays at either of the UVM Health Networks other two New York hospitals — Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and the Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown.
The Vermont Department of Health is aware of the challenges being faced by the UVM Health Network and aware of the ongoing investigation, according to spokesman Ben Truman.
“We are working in coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center to provide support for operations that impact patient-care services, including testing and reporting of laboratory results,” Truman said in a prepared statement on Thursday.
“State health officials are also closely following the Health Network’s efforts to ensure patient transfer and related equipment operations.”
Truman said COVID-19 testing and reporting is the department’s top priority and stressed Vermonters can continue to receive COVID-19 testing through department-led clinics. However, he noted, results reported through the UVM Medical Center system will be impacted.
“The Health Department Laboratory is stepping up to fill gaps, and we are contacting our other lab partners for options to ensure that testing and reporting of results can continue smoothly,” he said.
