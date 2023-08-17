BERLIN – According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, after more than a year of organizing, a majority of nurses and technical professionals in the University of Vermont Health Network voted in two separate elections to unionize.

“Our union has been thriving for many months and today we formalized it through a vote. We know that everyone benefits when our healthcare workers are safe and supported. We’ll continue engaging our colleagues to make improvements that benefit our patients, teammates, and the central Vermont community,” said Kate Roche, nurse educator and union organizing committee member, stated.