BERLIN – According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, after more than a year of organizing, a majority of nurses and technical professionals in the University of Vermont Health Network voted in two separate elections to unionize.
“Our union has been thriving for many months and today we formalized it through a vote. We know that everyone benefits when our healthcare workers are safe and supported. We’ll continue engaging our colleagues to make improvements that benefit our patients, teammates, and the central Vermont community,” said Kate Roche, nurse educator and union organizing committee member, stated.
According to the release, once the votes are certified, the two groups will begin the process of bargaining with the hospital administration at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
According to AFT Vermont organizing committee member Michael Mulcahy, “We look forward to collaborating with our administration on developing a first contract that prioritizes recruiting and retaining staff by creating transparent, experience based wage scales, and workplace flexibility while also creating safe staffing ratios so our community receives the best possible care we can give.”
According to the release, AFT Vermont is the fastest-growing union in the state, representing over 9,500 health care and higher education professionals, including at all three Vermont hospitals in the UVM Health Network.
The two unions are VFNHP and AFT Vermont.