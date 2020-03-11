BURLINGTON — In response to the continued spread of COVID-19, the University of Vermont announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be transitioning to “remote methods of learning” beginning March 18.
The news was delivered in a statement by UVM President Suresh V. Garimella.
“This decisive action reflects our commitment to help slow the spread of the virus, while also promoting the academic progress of our students and protecting the health and safety of our community,” Garimella said.
UVM is on break this week. Classes were scheduled to resume March 16; however, in-person classes on March 16 and 17 have been canceled to provide additional time for faculty and staff to prepare for a shift to remote instruction.
The closure does not apply to medical students in the Larner College of Medicine, which Garimella said is developing its own action plan “centered on their unique needs.” In addition, graduate students and post-doctoral scholars will be expected to continue their work.
As of right now, the university will remain open and employees will be expected to report to work.
Garimella said the the university will begin implementing a number of social-distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including limited on-campus indoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.
He said the new measures will be in effect “until further notice.”
“Given the evolving nature of the situation, and our continual reassessment, we are not in a position to address future events, such as commencement, at this time,” Garimella said.
Updates and additional information about UVM's COVID-19 response can be found on the university's website at go.uvm.edu/covid19.
