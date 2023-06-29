MONTPELIER — Traveling up from Norfolk, Virginia, 15 crew members of the fast attack nuclear-powered USS Montpelier submarine will be joining the festivities at Montpelier’s July 3 Independence Day celebration.
The crew of SSN 765 will march in full dress in the parade. Participating in Montpelier’s celebration activities has been a tradition for the crew for years since the boat was commissioned in 1993.
The itinerary includes a “welcome home” at the VFW Post 792 in Montpelier on Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m. (Members and guests welcome.)
They also are scheduled to attend a Mountaineers game, visit Morse Farm, and attend a luncheon at the American Legion Post 3 in Montpelier on July 3.
The USS Montpelier Museum will be open during the July Independence celebrations.
The SSN 765 homeport shifted to Portsmouth, Virginia, to commence an overhaul at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The crew, referred to as the Green Mountain Boys, are tasked with performing numerous high level maintenance items, including work on her nuclear propulsion plant and weapons, sonar, and communication systems.
The USS Montpelier is scheduled to enter the drydock in spring 2024 to continue with the overhaul process. While in this maintenance period, many sailors have been called upon to support operational units across the globe.
At any given time, approximately up to 20% of the Green Mountain Boys are forward deployed on other submarines, supporting missions vital to national security.