WILLIAMSTOWN – With waterlogged Williamstown still reeling from damage caused by last week’s widespread flooding, Select Board Chair Larry Hebert issued an apocalyptic admonition involving a privately owned dam that was in “poor” condition long before passing its latest test.
In the wake of a storm that caused some noticeable shifting in the granite blocks used to construct the dam that created Rouleau Pond nearly 80 years ago, Hebert likened the emergency repairs made by his excavation company to a “Band-Aid” during Monday night’s board meeting.
Dumping a load of stone and attempting to shore up the structurally compromised dam with a mini excavator, while firefighters pumped some of the water from the pond that was filled to the brim behind it, may have helped, but Hebert said the dam, owned by resident David Traczyk, remains a serious concern.
“I can’t stress enough, if we have another storm event like we had the other night, and that (emergency) siren goes off in the village … move!” Hebert said. “Don’t wait, don’t think about your cat … you take your kids and get out of there, because that water is going to come down and it’s going to come down hard and fast.”
Traczyk was among those in the audience and heard Hebert reference simulation maps generated by the state that suggest a just-flooded swath of Williamstown would be instantly inundated again if his dam were to fail, sending nearly 2 million gallons of water downhill and into the village.
While Hebert said the town is “working with” Traczyk, and Traczyk didn’t argue the point, Traczyk did ask for the town to put its plans in writing – a request Selectman Christopher Peloquin suggested would go unanswered for liability reasons.
It isn’t the town’s dam – it’s Traczyk’s – and while the town is eager to facilitate a solution to a leaking, 80-foot-wide, 12-foot-tall problem, it lacks leverage and is leery of liability.
Hebert said there is no funding available for dam repair, but there is money for dam removal, and suggested it would make sense to move in that direction given the dam’s current condition.
“It’s very unstable right now,” he said.
Traczyk was noncommittal.
“If that (dam) blows out, it’s going to be on you. It’s not going to be on the town,” he told Traczyk.
Neither man elaborated much when contacted on Tuesday in what has quickly become an awkward dance with financial, legal and public safety implications.
Hebert said his comments Monday night fairly reflect the latter is his chief concern.
“I’m not trying to scare anybody, it’s just a fact,” he said, reiterating the dam’s failure would be potentially catastrophic if it unleashed a wall of water and mud.
“It would be devastating to the center of town,” he said of the just-flooded village.
Traczyk said he isn’t yet ready to green-light the dam’s removal, and won’t be until after an “emergency spillway” is installed so the pond can be drawn down and everyone can get a good look at the structure that created it.
“Then we can see what we’ve got,” he said. “Until then, everything is a moot point.”
Traczyk defended his request for something in writing in order to protect his interests.
“Right now, everything is verbal,” he said, adding, “The town is trying to minimize risk, so this is all on them.”
With much of the village still drying out, property owners now mucking out, and Town Manager Jackie Higgins estimating damage to local roads in the $2 million neighborhood, risk-averse plays well right now. Unlike the dam Hebert’s company is working on in Curtis Pond in Calais, she said the Rouleau Dam doesn’t have many “friends.”
“People would like to see it gone,” she said of the dam.
Higgins said she’d relayed the town’s concerns to officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Dam Safety Program and was waiting to hear when a follow-up inspection will be conducted.
Following the last inspection in 2019, the condition of the dam was downgraded to “poor.” At the time it was classified as a “low” hazard, though the inspection report suggested additional analysis was needed.
“Given the potential risk factors downstream, a more detailed hazard classification study is warranted,” the report states. Higgins said it is unclear whether that study was ever completed, but the condition of the dam has deteriorated, and some of the concrete blocks that shifted last Tuesday shifted again last Thursday, prompting the emergency repairs suggested by the state.
Those repairs were completed by Hebert’s company, while town crews scrambled to restore several washed-out roads, only two of which remain impassable.
“Gilbert Road is now the Grand Canyon, and two culverts blew out on South Hill Road,” Higgins said.
Road Commissioner David Wilder told board members Monday night the rest of the affected roads, while rough, were passable.
Wilder said he wanted to wait until after inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured town before turning the grader loose and obscuring emergency repairs.
Higgins said Wilder’s crew can get busy, because FEMA had finally visited Williamstown, and she said she was hopeful Orange County will soon be added to the federal disaster declaration, making its residents eligible for “individual assistance.”
Higgins said the county was closing in on the damage threshold needed to be added to the declaration.
There was plenty of damage in Williamstown, where homes along Beckett, Meadow and Depot streets were all swamped; 17 elderly residents were displaced from the Gardens; and the first-floor of the Gardens at Williamstown Square flooded. So did the basements of several non-residential buildings, including the Ainsworth Public Library and The Pub.
