WILLIAMSTOWN – With waterlogged Williamstown still reeling from damage caused by last week’s widespread flooding, Select Board Chair Larry Hebert issued an apocalyptic admonition involving a privately owned dam that was in “poor” condition long before passing its latest test.

In the wake of a storm that caused some noticeable shifting in the granite blocks used to construct the dam that created Rouleau Pond nearly 80 years ago, Hebert likened the emergency repairs made by his excavation company to a “Band-Aid” during Monday night’s board meeting.

