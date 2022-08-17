BARRE CITY — Police say in less than a five-hour period that included a break-in at a local business, two armed robberies and a reported stabbing, four individuals were arrested for a range of crimes.
Police say the events started Monday around 11:45 p.m., when Barre City Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the store had been burglarized and items had been stolen.
According to a news release issued by Police Chief Braedon Vail, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, while conducting a K9 track to locate the burglary suspect, officers were diverted to a reported robbery at the Cumberland Farms located nearby at North Main Street, where it was reported a female suspect allegedly robbed the clerk at knifepoint, and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Then, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were called to a report of an aggravated assault that occurred at a residence on South Main Street, where a man had reportedly been stabbed, police said.
An investigation showed that Craig Leibold, 29, of East Montpelier, had not been stabbed, however, but had sustained injuries during the alleged burglary at North End Deli Mart.
A subsequent investigation at the scene led to the discovery of 125 bags of fentanyl/heroin, just over 1 gram of crack cocaine, and approximately $1,500 in cash inside the residence.
As a result, Luis Hernandez, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Lena Poro, 61, of Barre City, were arrested and cited to court, Vail said in the news release.
While still at that scene, at approximately 2 a.m., officers received a report of a second robbery, this time at the Cumberland Farms on South Main Street, where it was reported a female suspect allegedly robbed the clerk at knifepoint and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Shortly thereafter, Cassandra Keyes, 34, of Barre, was located and determined to be the suspect in both armed robberies, Vail said.
Keyes was lodged in lieu of $10,000 cash bail and is due to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer the charges of two counts of assault and robbery.
Hernandez was lodged in lieu of $25,000 cash bail and is due to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer the charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine and false information to police.
Probation and Parole took custody of Leibold, where he was subsequently lodged on an emergency probation warrant and will also answer to the charge of burglary. He is due to appear in Washington County Superior Court.
Poro was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer the charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine and dispensing drugs in a dwelling.
