BERLIN — An unknown incident caused a power outage in Berlin on Monday.
Kristin Kelly, a spokesperson for the utility, said the outage was reported at 3:05 p.m. Kelly said the outage impacted 139 customers.
She said power was restored at 3:40 p.m. after utility crews couldn't find a cause for the outage.
Kelly said the utility's equipment will automatically shut itself off if it detects an issue. Crews will then inspect the area.
“There are times when they will go and inspect the line and they do not find an obvious cause for something happening. It looks safe, so they restore power,” she said.
Emergency responders can request the power be shut off for certain areas if they need that done to help fight a fire, but Kelly said she was not aware of any such request from Berlin.
The fire department did respond to an alarm activation at Dollar Tree and Staples, but there was no fire and police believe whatever caused the outage could have tripped the alarm.
