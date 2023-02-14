Lawmakers are looking to pass a bill to make universal school meals permanent in Vermont — an extension of pandemic-era policies with a price tag pegged at $29 million for next year. It’s a move advocates say would help kids learn and be healthy.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, children have had access to free school breakfast and lunch, funded first by the federal government. Last year, as federal money dried up, Vermont officials enacted a one-year extension to the program. Now, they want to make it a permanent part of schools in the state.

