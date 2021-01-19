WILLIAMSTOWN — The Select Board has pumped the brakes on a request it remove two town roads from a trail network that is set to reopen in mid-May while urging the president of the local ATV club to do his level best to secure an off-road option in the next 30 days.
The move buys the Billtown Wheelers time to do what some suggested during Monday night's remote board meeting it should have done already — find a way around Boyce and Tripp roads.
Though there aren't many residents on those roads, the folks who live there never wanted to be part of the on-road trail network approved by the board, and narrowly supported by voters, last year.
Most of them signed a petition asking the roads be removed as part of the board's annual review of the ordinance because some of them said the experience is just what they'd expected.
They went out of their way not to blame members of the club, but, they said the ordinance generated significant ATV traffic and most of it didn't follow the rules spelled out in the ordinance, creating a nuisance they don't want to see repeated.
Shaun Boyce, who served on the committee that crafted the ordinance now on the books, said that document specifically allowed a simple majority of residents to request their roads be removed — or added — to the trail network.
Chairman Rodney Graham acknowledged as much, while noting the final decision rests with the board, which had to postpone the discussion when too many people turned out for its in-person meeting last week, and didn't make much more headway during Monday's virtual session.
Some residents — Boyce, Dick Flies and his wife, Kate, among them — want Boyce and Tripp roads removed from the town-sanctioned trail. Others like Rood Pond road resident Chris Peloquin, argued that would prevent people who live in his section of town from using the trails on roads where residents aren't complaining.
The board's strong preference involves a scenario where members don't have to pick sides — a sentiment expressed in various ways by Graham, Francis Covey and Matthew Rouleau.
The discussion opened with Billtown Wheelers' president Travis Pierce noting the club had secured permission from 11 landowners to allow the trail to run across their property and ended with Graham strongly encouraging him to make it an even dozen in order to avoid a head-on collision over Boyce and Tripp roads.
The possible solution involves a Pleasant Street property owner whom Pierce said was initially interested, but later had second thoughts about allowing the trail to cross his property.
Graham said renewing that conversation would be a good idea, because the board would eventually have to make a decision and, absent a workable alternative, it would leave some people unhappy.
Resident Mike Covey echoed those who suggested ATV enthusiasts were getting blamed for the bad behavior of those unwilling to follow the rules.
"Don't conflate the law breakers with the good folks who are doing things right," he said. "None of us has any use for those folks who are breaking the law."
Meanwhile, Covey suggested the board consider expanding the trail network instead of trimming two roads from the original list of 20 included in the ordinance.
"The simple solution would be to open all roads (to ATVs)," he said.
That would nullify the need to persuade the Pleasant Street property owner to allow the trail to cross his property, because Pleasant Street itself would be a trail.
The suggestion prompted Graham to note that while there might be considerable support for the idea among ATV enthusiasts, there would be opposition including from some who would be "afraid" to publicly object.
"We still have many people who are very concerned about this trail system," Graham said. "It's not just limited to one road."
"I don't feel the town is ready to open all the roads (to ATVs) at this point and time," he added, even as Covey was openly wondering how many signatures would be required to force a public vote.
That wouldn't change an ordinance that entitles residents to request their roads be removed from the trail system or quell complaints from those, like Gilbert Road resident Audrey Fargo, who said she was forced to call State Police last year to deal with a persistent problem involving ATV riders, who were rude, spooked her horses eventually forcing her to move the animals to a field that wasn't ready for them.
"We're not against the use of ATVs," she said. "We're against the use of ATVs in this manner ... It's very disheartening."
The list of complaints on Boyce and Tripp Road was longer, and board members were told every rule contained in the ordinance — from speed to hours when ATVs could use the roads — were routinely violated without consequence.
Dick Flies conceded club members might not be to blame, but said the surge in usage accompanied adoption of the ordinance.
Graham said if the board did decide to grant the request and remove Boyce and Tripp roads from the trail system, there is no guarantee ATVs wouldn't continue to use those roads, but speed limit signs would be removed and enforcement and other support available through the Vermont ATV Sportsman's Association would no longer be available on those roads.
"It doesn't mean it will solve all the issues," he said.
Kate Flies said it would be a good start. Enforcement, she said, is nonexistent, the speed limit is routinely ignored and her biggest fear the recently filed petition will be too if the club isn't able to strike a deal with the property owner on Pleasant Street.
"If this person doesn't give his approval does that mean our request will be turned down?" she asked.
Graham said that would be up to the board, which would prefer an off-road solution that would allow it to honor the pending request without creating an obstacle for those who use the trail system. He asked for an update at the board's Feb. 8 meeting.
In other business, board members again balked at a nonprofit organization's offer to construct a "beaver baffle" to prevent beavers from clogging the culverts that run under industry street and agreed to cancel town meeting this year.
Board members agreed their budget request and other local issues that are typically discussed and on the floor of town meeting will be decided by Australian ballot on March 2.
Rouleau said he was comfortable changing the voting method in light of the pandemic, but suggested the board stick with Town Meeting Day.
"Our lives have been turned upside-down enough, if we can normalize the day we vote, I'm all in favor of it," he said.
Though the change will only effect the March elections some members were more interested than others in exploring a more permanent shift. That would require voter approval, and even those interested in the idea didn't propose adding the question to the ballot this year.
