BARRE — It isn’t a problem that is easily solved, and it is one that has perplexed Barre’s retiring city manager for most of his 11-year tenure, and it is largely to blame for the sticker shock Steve Mackenzie predicts will be sparked by the first draft of his final budget proposal.
The problem?
Growth in Barre’s Grand List hasn’t kept pace with city spending, placing pressure on a municipal tax rate that is already among the highest in the state.
Mackenzie told city councilors Tuesday night there is no sign that troubling trend will end any time soon. He warned that would become clear when he delivers the draft of a budget they have digested in department-sized pieces during the past several weeks next month.
“That budget proposal is going to have a … tax rate increase that I think will be, if I’m lucky, in the 5% range,” Mackenzie said, noting the council’s comfort level has historically been closer to 2%.
“I just don’t think that’s realistic,” he said.
Mackenzie, who told councilors Tuesday night a 3% increase “might be doable” said Wednesday it would be daunting given the numbers he’s currently crunching.
“I’ll be happy if we get to 3(%),” he said. “We’re nowhere near that right now.”
For the moment, Mackenzie is still trying to get the projected increase down to 5%, which would translate into nearly a 10-cent spike in the municipal portion of the tax rate.
That rate, which now sits at $1.9769-per-$100 assessed property value, pays for the day-to-day operation of the city and doesn’t include Barre’s share of the Barre Unified Union School District.
Even if Mackenzie were able to hit the 2% target he believes is out of reach, the projected tax rate would surpass the $2-mark. A 2% increase would add about 4 cents to the rate and $40 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed property value. The tax bill for a $200,000 home would climb $80.
A 3% increase would add about 6 cents to the rate and $60 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value. Schools aside, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $120 more in taxes under that scenario.
A 10-cent increase, which Mackenzie expects will be reflected in his first draft, would add $100 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value, or $200 to the tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000.
Mackenzie told councilors that will likely be the starting point for their deliberations.
Based on recent presentations the draft budget is expected to reflect funding for four new positions — an assistant public works director, a junior planner, a custodian and an information technology administrator.
Mackenzie told councilors he might request their permission to fill the position this fiscal year. Though it is unbudgeted, he said the need is now, the current arrangement is not sustainable and surplus funds are available to cover the expense.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick acknowledged what he characterized as “capacity constraints” that argue for adding the new positions that are expected to be included in the draft budget and perhaps even filling one of them early. However, he said, the prospect makes him uneasy.
“When we look at a … city that is losing population, is not adding a lot of new structures, but we have staff and costs growing … it makes me a little nervous,” Hemmerick said, suggesting the trends underscore the importance of community and economic development in a city with a stagnant tax base.
“To keep adding expense without adding commensurate Grand List growth?” he asked. “The sustainability thing is keeping me up at night a little bit.”
Mackenzie told Hemmerick he was preaching to the choir.
“Our biggest challenge is the Grand List and growing it,” he said.
Mackenzie said even 2% a year growth would relieve the “tax pressure” that makes budget season particularly challenging in Barre.
None of that will change between now and when Mackenzie delivers his first draft of the budget to councilors at their Nov. 9 meeting, or when voters consider the product of that process on Town Meeting Day in March.
It is why, Mackenzie said, in a year when the city will shed $100,000 in debt service — some for the Vermont Granite Museum, some for the Barre Municipal Auditorium and some for a firetruck — he is planning to plow those savings into the general fund to support new positions.
“Ideally. we would like to segregate that money out and put it to capital (projects) or something else,” he said.
Instead, Mackenzie said the savings will be used to subsidize the general fund in what he characterized as a “robbing Peter to pay Paul” approach to budgeting.
It isn’t optimal, but Mackenzie said, it has been necessary to avoid outsized tax increases in a community that doesn’t have much tolerance for them.
Mackenzie predicted the new positions will likely be debated and all may not survive. He told councilors that isn’t a reflection of “need.”
“I don’t think it’s going to be so much a question of ‘wants’ versus ‘needs’ as much as it’s a question of ‘how many needs can we afford?’” he said.
