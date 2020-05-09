Vermont’s economic recovery isn’t in our own hands, according to state and business leaders. That is making for growing uncertainty and concerns.
As the COVID-19 infection rate appears to slow across Vermont, talk is growing over how to restart the economy while Gov. Phil Scott eases some restrictions.
But it’s a much more complicated process than the oft-employed “turn the spigot” metaphor implies: Just how far the spigot is turned may not determine the volume of what — in this case, revenue — comes out.
In addition, the greater health risk posed by a relapse far outweighs an eagerness to restart the economic engine. However, across the state, during this waiting period, state leaders are seeing innovative thinking about what the recovery here could look like.
The need for Vermont is pressing, because our economy is highly dependent on tourism. A recent tourism study put the economic impact on the state at $3 billion; Forbes puts the entire state economy at $35 billion. A 2013 fact sheet published by the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing stated restaurants and retail in Vermont are twice as dependent upon tourism as the national average.
“That’s much more complicated because it’s not only about our numbers,” said Ted Brady, deputy secretary of commerce, of reopening Vermont to tourists, noting a recent spike in COVID cases in Massachusetts. “Having your neighbor from a couple towns over come and work on your house outside — that’s a fairly low-risk thing. Having someone from Boston go to a wedding in Vermont, that’s a higher risk.”
Massachusetts, which added 1,700 new positive cases to its tally on Wednesday, accounts for 14 percent of tourism to Vermont. New York accounts for 25 percent of Vermont’s tourism and represents about a quarter of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Vermont Chamber of Commerce President Betsy Bishop said retailers are certainly eager to get tourist business back, but they are more eager to get local business back.
“The biggest thing we need to get to is to start opening these businesses back up so at least Vermonters can shop at Vermont businesses,” she said. “I realize we need to do that before we invite people from New York and Massachusetts back in. ... We need these local businesses to recover and thrive again. Our downtowns need that, our people need that, our economy needs that.”
Art Woolf, emeritus associate professor of economics at University of Vermont, said the state has lucked out with the timing of the pandemic so far.
“This is a pretty slow part of the tourism season,” he said. “If you had to do it in some months, you couldn’t really have picked better than April and May. If neighboring states open up by, say, the end of May, that will be pretty good for the Vermont economy.”
Woolf said people are going to be antsy after having been cooped up, and Vermont could reap the benefit of that. However, the threat of a second wave of infections could throw everything into chaos. That isn’t the only unknown, he cautioned.
“Who knows what’s going to happen to tourism even if all restrictions are ended?” he asked. “Are people still going to want to travel?”
On the other hand, Woolf said, if people are reluctant to go to states and countries where they are unsure about an infection rate, they might choose to vacation in Vermont over a more exotic locale.
Walter Frame, executive vice president and director of the Trapp Family Lodge and Resort in Stowe, said he is betting on that.
“I can tell you our phone is ringing off the hook,” he said. “Our owner services department and our reservation department is very active.”
Frame said that hasn’t translated to above-normal bookings yet — they are accepting bookings for after June 15, in keeping with state guidelines — but he said he expects it will.
“People are battening down the hatches at home,” he said. “I do believe that once there is some communication that tourism is open in Vermont, there will be a spike of interest in Vermont.”
Woolf suggested New Yorkers who normally come to Vermont might choose the closer-to-home Catskills instead. Will people — especially senior citizens — still want to go on bus tours, he wondered.
“Do you really want to stay in a bus with a whole bunch of people you don’t know for two weeks?” Woolf asked. “Do you really want to stay in a different hotel every night?”
Will condo owners and time shares still make the rounds of restaurants when they visit, or will they decide to use their kitchens more?
“I don’t have any insight into people’s minds or behaviors or what’s going to happen, but these are things I think about,” Woolf said. “The answer is: I don’t know. I don’t have any insight into these questions, but I think about them a lot in terms of what the summer’s going to look like.”
Woolf said he suspects the economic impact for concerts and festivals will be significant. A recent Reuters poll that found only 40 percent of Americans were willing to attend live events before a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available.
An Americans for the Arts study that broke down financial losses by state found that the 140 Vermont organizations that participated, only three weeks into the crisis, reported losses of close to $2 million.
Eric Mallette, programming director at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, said different audiences might have answered that question differently, and that the Paramount is preparing its own survey of patrons to determine its line-up once the state says it’s safe for venues to reopen.
Mallette said the theater’s mailing list allows them to poll anyone who bought tickets for particular shows and to determine whether, say, fans of comedy are more likely to take a night out than fans of classical music before development of a vaccine for COVID.
“We need to be presenting shows so we maintain financial relevance,” Mallette said. “The purpose in looking at that data is not to change what the Paramount looks like forever. ... (I)t helps solidify the stability of the organization so when everybody else is able to come back out, we’re there for them.”
“We take our responsibility to the morale of Rutland very seriously,” he said. “It feels good that we have something like the Paramount around. That is not going to go away.”
Other factors
There is more to the economy than tourism, but Vermont is not necessarily the master of its own destiny in those sectors, either.
Woolf said activity at most factories, like Rutland’s GE plant, is going to be dependent on what happens with other companies elsewhere.
“If Boeing isn’t making airplanes ... the demand for fan belts won’t be there, and they won’t be ordering them,” he said.
Most manufacturing, according to Woolf, is done other manufacturers — not end users.
“The question is: Are people and businesses buying that ultimate product?” he said. “If the U.S. economy in general is not doing well, then a lot of manufacturers are not going to be doing well.”
Vermont is considering at least one measure to get factories going if the global economy fails them.
Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Coventry, chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, said a bill before lawmakers would provide grants to manufacturers willing to retool to produce personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“Then there’s going to be, going forward, I think, a lot of money to keep businesses from failing before they can reopen,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a while before we can have a full restart.
“When we look at other states — we’re a tourist state — I don’t really see our ability to bring in a lot of people at this time to get our hotels and motels and (bed and breakfasts) up and running until we have a good vaccine,” he said.
Marcotte said Vermont likely won’t come up with that money on its own.
“Like probably every state, the federal government ... has to be a partner because we don’t have the capacity to do it on our own, especially with all the tax money we’re losing from rooms and meals,” he said. “There’s a good possibility we could be looking at another outbreak, especially if people start pushing back and not heeding the governor’s call to stay home.”
Paul Cillo, founder of the Public Assets Institute, said Vermont will also have to work to insure the federal funding the state receives actually does what the state needs.
“The state got $1.25 billion in aid from the federal government ... but there are a question of what it can be spent on,” he said. “The instructions are it can’t be spent to backfill for lost revenue, which is one of the state’s biggest problems. ... This is not an issue just for Vermont — governors all over the country are calling for a change to the rules.”
Cillo and Woolf both acknowledged the state has largely made the right choices so far; results have been good.
“I think the governor’s done a good job, but I think there’s been too much focus and discussion on essential industry, and there ought to be more on activity that spreads the virus,” Woolf said. “In hindsight, we should have paid more attention to what was going on in nursing homes ... maybe less so on construction and whether the ski resorts should stay open.”
Woolf said testing needs to be more readily available before any bigger decisions are made: “What happens economics-wise depends on what’s going on with the disease.”
What happens to the economy also matters, he said, adding, “People are going to die if they can’t eat ... They’re going to die if they’re depressed at home and commit suicide. We can’t ignore the economy. You have to look at the cost of what you’re doing and the cost of what you’re not doing.”
Deputy Secretary Brady expressed cautious optimism for the state’s outlook.
“Right now, we’re in a good place,” he said. “Our health care facilities are able to meet the demand ... The governor has directed us to begin reopening the economy using this ‘work safe’ concept. It all is based on the data.”
Brady said the state is carefully watching trends; no one is rushing into anything. In addition to infection rates, Brady said PPE availability also figures into the state’s calculations, such as whether requiring business to use PPE might create a shortage elsewhere.
Next steps
“Over all of this, you have to question what’s the right amount of people moving around Vermont,” Brady said. “The primary driver in getting people back to work is how they work, and how many of them work. We’re trying to return people to jobs with the smallest risk of exposure to the worker and to the general public.”
Toward that end, the governor recently created a task force of business leaders to help inform the process.
“This group is charged with engaging industry and having industry build their ideas for restart,” Brady said. “Everybody is thinking about how they can reopen and there are some really neat ideas out there. ... We’re not only taking it by a sector-by-sector approach, but by a what people do approach.
“Most of these discussions need to be based in scientific evidence and common sense and what’s actually doable. If you reduce the number of tables in a restaurant, is it economically feasible for that restaurant to operate? We can’t answer that question. The individual needs to answer that question,” Brady said.
Around the state, businesses are working on answering that question.
In Rutland, for example, city officials are looking at ways to give restaurants more outdoor seating to compensate for the loss of indoor capacity. Brady said ski areas are preparing to reduce the number of people on a lift at one time. Stylists might see one customer at a time with nobody allowed in the waiting room. Golf courses may only allow twosomes instead of foursomes.
Bishop said businesses have been adapting across the board. While most consumers are used to take-out service, “we were not accustomed to the word ‘curbside,’” she said.
Retailers have been conducting sales via Facebook Live, she said.
“They’ll hold an hour-long Facebook session where you can purchase live and pick up curbside,” Bishop said. “(Morse Block Deli in Barre has) started offering meal kits to go. ... There’s a lot of things that I haven’t imagined being done by local businesses. ... There are people trying things that they’ve never tried before.”
Events are looking at alternate formats, as well.
The pandemic is threatening the annual wine festival put on by the Killington-Pico Area Association.
“It was going to be our 19th year,” said association executive director Mike Coppinger, adding that 80 percent of the festival’s guests are out-of-staters. As an alternative, organizers are looking at doing a “virtual” wine festival — selling packages with samples of wine, branded glasses and then holding a tasting on Zoom.
“We’re trying to be innovative like that and come up with ideas like that, have a little fun with it,” Coppinger said.
Everyone agrees, uncertainty makes any planning a challenge.
“What’s at the root of this is everybody’s health,” the chamber’s Bishop said. “We want to be able to mix as a community and be safe. ... The businesses understand why this is happening, but they also feel the pain emotionally and financially. That pain will be with us for a while, even when this order is lifted.”
