Members of Local 2322 of the United Auto Workers, which represents staff at Goddard College, has gone on strike after negotiations with the school administration broke down.

 Photo by Sarah Milligan

PLAINFIELD — Members of Local 2322 of the United Auto Workers, which represents staff at Goddard College, has gone on strike after negotiations with the school administration broke down.

The strike went into effect Friday noon. On Monday, the college issued a statement that indicating talks were continuing.

DuxburyJones

Dan Hocoy is incompetent as a president. He has a track record of doing a bad job at other schools, and was only hired at Goddard because he has personal relationships with folks on the board, including Trustee Jones (whose comments are obtuse and intentionally misleading).

There would be more dignity for Danny in admitting he’s wrong and stepping down, rather than making a mockery of the school and the collective bargaining process.

By the way, Danny makes north of $200k a year. Make that part of your fiduciary discussion, trustee Jones. Shame on the lot of you board members.

