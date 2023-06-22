EAST MONTPELIER — There were no winners at U-32 Middle and High School on a night when a tie technically went to the “Raiders” — leaving the team name intact for now — as a divided school board wondered what to do next and anxious community members suggested it should be game over.

If the latter opinion prevails, and it could, the record will reflect the final score was 6-6 Wednesday night, thanks to the tie-making vote cast by Chair Flor Diaz-Smith.

