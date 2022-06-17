EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 Middle & High School's 135 graduates were told at the school's graduation ceremony Friday evening to make space for them to feel important and to take hold of the opportunities in front of them.
Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate said he wanted to recognize multiple groups at the school which included graduates who helped the school grow. Dellinger-Pate said the students helped the school raise Black Lives Matter and Progress Pride flags, mentored younger students, worked to eliminate or try to eliminate sexual harassment at the school and helped organize activities that brought them together and built stronger school spirit.
He said he had a difficult time seeing what the future held for the graduates.
“What I can see is that there are opportunities,” Dellinger-Pate said. “Take hold of each of those opportunities. Make them your own and strive for excellence. Remember what you've learned during the last several years both in and out of the classroom. U-32 and the greater central Vermont community has prepared you well for your next challenge.”
Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault told the graduates research clearly indicates that expressing gratitude supports increased happiness and better health outcomes for people and their communities. Miller-Arsenault said intentionally practicing gratitude helps people feel happier by increasing positive recall and calms the nervous system which boosts immunity and heart health.
“I purport that cultivating a stance of gratitude is harder and even more vital in challenging and uncertain times,” she said. “And you, the Class of 2022, have encountered plenty of challenges and uncertainty during your high school years in particular. Tonight, I want to thank you, the Class of 2022, for your hard work, your perseverance and your creativity. I'm grateful for your advocacy and your willingness to serve as engaged and willing partners who are committed to making U-32 a stronger and safer community for everyone.”
The student speaker for the ceremony was graduate Genevieve E. Moore.
Moore said the biggest flaw of growing up is being told what to remember. She said children are told to savor their childhood and never take it for granted. She said the truth is most of them don't remember the moments they are begged to hold on to.
Moore said a couple years ago a picture of her on the bus on her first day of school surfaced. She said she didn't remember the context for why her photo was taken years ago or why she had a “death grip” on her backpack.
“Because they weren't pivotal to my first day of school. What mattered most about the day was the people I met at school and so that is the image I retained. This is what is so special about the individual, we are gifted with the innate ability of perspective from the second we are born. What I remember from my first day here to my last is different from what any of you remember or will remember because we are all different people,” she said.
Moore said every stone they turn or brick they laid may not be worth long term recognition or a photo. She said that is part of what shapes them, but if they hold onto everything they will forget to continue to lay those stones and bricks along the path ahead of them.
Math teacher Drew Junkins was the guest speaker for the ceremony.
Junkins talked about his parents' rough upbringing growing up in small towns in Maine and how it shaped them into the people they are. He talked about his own challenges in life and how he faced them head on in order to make a better version of himself.
Junkins said his advice to the graduates was to make space for them to feel important.
“You all have gone through challenges that have made you into who you are. You deserve to feel important, wanted and valued,” Junkins said.
He said the graduates will need to gain confidence. He said they are going to hit road blocks and run into mean people, but they can handle it.
Junkins told the graduates to make sure they have fun, but be safe about it.
“But please, explore the world,” he said. “Enjoy the company of friends and family. Share your snapshots of your lives with each other. This will bring you laughter, happiness, tears, healing and much more.”
