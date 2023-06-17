EAST MONTPELIER — The Class of 2023 at U-32 Middle & High School received 32 life lessons at the school's graduation ceremony held Friday night.
The ceremony, where 140 graduates received their diplomas, was held inside because of a thunderstorm.
Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate welcomed friends and family to the event.
He said this year included a larger-than-usual number of graduates who are the youngest siblings in their family. Dellinger-Pate said he's known these families since he started working at the school and acknowledged he won't be seeing them as much in the years to come.
He said it also means there will be quite a few “empty nesters” soon.
“Congratulations. Enjoy the quiet. But there's a very good chance some of them might return to live with you again. Take it from my own experience,” he said.
To the Class of 2023, he said they've been through quite a bit over the years. The principal took a moment to thank school staff who helped get the graduates to this point.
“I want you to also remember this community in front of you. The people here tonight, and that you are coming into contact with each and every day. This community has done what's necessary to keep us safe and healthy and I want to encourage each of our graduates to give back to that community that has supported you throughout your education,” he said.
Dellinger-Pate told the graduates people won't remember what they say, but they will remember how they were treated.
“Treat people well and good things will happen,” he said.
Meagan Roy, superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, which oversees U-32, said the word that came to her mind when thinking of this class was “resilient.” She noted this class ended its freshman year at home because of the start of the pandemic.
“Away from friends. Away from family. Away from teachers … and anything else you would consider normal,” Roy said.
She said the picture students had about high school when they were younger likely didn't match what they experienced, as educators tried to figure out how to teach in a pandemic. Roy said this last year has been the closest to “normal” yet, whatever normal is.
“But here you are. You didn't just make it through, you thrived,” she said.
The student speaker for the ceremony was Maya Elliott.
Elliott said she initially wondered if she should speak for her class, since she believed she wasn't a good representation of everyone. She said she later realized anyone from her class could have given her speech, because they were all part of it.
“There is no right or perfect way to describe it,” she said.
Elliott said she did, however, come up with a perfect word to describe the Class of 2023: Tired.
She said she and her classmates had to deal with school, work, chores, injustices and inconveniences. But through it all, they still got up every day, no matter how tired they were, and made it to this moment.
“I'm so incredibly proud of all of us,” she said.
Elliott said she and her fellow classmates have known each other for a long time. She said after tonight, she might not see some of them ever again. She said while that thought terrified her, she took comfort knowing they would be heading all different places, doing amazing things, having amazing experiences and accomplishing things they never had the opportunity to do while at U-32.
The guest speaker for Friday's ceremony was social studies teacher and coach Kevin Richards.
Richards said he had 32 memories, reflections and life lessons for the graduates. He then rattled them off.
He told the graduates to be open to things. He said the graduates taught him sometimes silly or simple questions can lead to a greater understanding of the world around them.
“The right question can be much more important than the right answer,” he said.
And Richards said if the graduates ask a question, they should be ready for the answer.
He told the graduates to get more sleep, to put their cellphones and books down and get some rest. He said they'll then have more energy to do the things they want.
Richards said he also wanted the graduates to express gratitude.
“It's important to recognize that you can't be resilient in a vacuum. So many people along the way impacted your life. … Be gracious. Write down your gratitudes. Share them with the people that you love. There are few better feelings than hearing the things that people, especially your peers, admire about you,” he said.