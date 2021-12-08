MONTPELIER — Students were scheduled to return to U-32 Middle and High School this morning after being dismissed early on Wednesday because of a water main break that interrupted service and subsequently triggered a “boil water” notice that remains in affect for Gallison Hill Road.
Kurt Motyka, Montpelier’s deputy director of public works, said a city crew was dealing with a separate leak on Derby Drive, when it was diverted to Gallison Hill to address a radial crack in the water line at the base of the hill near Preston’s Kia dealership.
Due to the nature of the repair, Motyka said water service to customers along Gallison Hill Road, including U-32’s campus in neighboring East Montpelier, was interrupted for about four hours. That interruption required issuing the precautionary “boil water” notice.
Motyka said samples were taken after the leak was repaired and sent to a laboratory for testing. If those tests come back negative, he said the boil water notice could be lifted this afternoon.
The loss of water prompted the early dismissal of students at U-32 on Wednesday. Students were sent home at 12:30 p.m. The “boil water” notice wasn’t expected to prevent their return to the classroom today, though school officials said they would rely exclusively on bottled water until receiving confirmation from the city that the water is safe to drink.
No “boil water” notice was required as a result of the water line leak on Derby Drive, which hadn’t yet been fully repaired late Wednesday afternoon.
