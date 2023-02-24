Two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to the Westminster barracks have been placed on paid leave while the department continues to investigate reports of a possible unprofessional conduct while off duty.
Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison placed State Troopers Nathan Jensen and Nathan Greco on paid administrative leave on Feb. 15, department spokesman Adam Silverman confirmed Thursday.
State police hired Jensen in July 2018 and Greco in October 2021, after graduation from the police academy. Both were assigned to the Westminster barracks, which covers southeastern Vermont.
Mike O’Neil, the director of the state police union, said he was unable to comment on an internal affairs case.
The paid leaves come amid an internal investigation that was sparked in part by a tip on Feb. 6 by Vermont Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham, from an anonymous source. The unnamed tipster maintained a group of unidentified Vermont State Police troopers had used racist, misogynistic and otherwise offensive language while playing an online game while off duty.
Morrison said she initially declined to order an internal investigation because the name of the suspected troopers and original tipster were not provided for any kind of follow-up on Feb. 6.
Morrison did direct Lt. Robert McKenna, the head of the VSP Internal Affairs Office, to try to obtain enough details to open a formal complaint.
Hashim, who is a former state trooper, and McKenna worked to change the anonymous tip to direct knowledge and got a witness to step forward within a day. Morrison then directed McKenna’s office to open a full investigative file in the case.
Morrison later issued a lengthy public statement outlining the steps she and the department had taken in trying to confirm the initial report, which was fifth or sixth hand by the time it got to her office.
Morrison said in a news release: “I want to be clear: The Vermont State Police and I take all complaints regarding misconduct of state troopers, on duty or off, with the utmost seriousness. At no time did I or anyone else within the state police suggest that an investigation would not be opened; we advised only that additional information was necessary. Once that information was received, we immediately launched a formal internal investigation.”
Morrison said there had been some misinformation in the news media, but did not say which outlet or outlets. VTDigger did initially report the names of two state troopers, but it turned out one was not at the off-duty party. The website re-wrote its story, took the name of the innocent trooper out of its story and acknowledged the reporting error at the bottom of the story.
“I need to set the record straight regarding recent reporting about the Vermont State Police that contains significant inaccuracies and omissions, and to ensure the public fully understands the complete timeline of recent events,” she wrote.
Morrison’s timeline noted:
— At 10:06 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Vermont State Sen. Nader Hashim received an email from a third party who provided information from an anonymous source that a group of unnamed Vermont State Police troopers had used racist, misogynistic and otherwise offensive language while playing an online game when they were off duty.
— At 10:29 a.m., Sen. Hashim forwarded the email to Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster Barracks.
— At 10:43 a.m., Sgt. Wood forwarded the email to the barracks commander, Lt. Anthony French.
— At 11:07 a.m., Lt. French forwarded the email to Lt. Robert McKenna, the director of the Office of Internal Affairs. Lt. McKenna reviewed the information and presented it to me. Because the original author of the email was a third party who was relaying an anonymous complaint about the possible activity of troopers whose identities were not disclosed, the determination was made that there was insufficient information to open a formal Internal Affairs investigation. The decision that there was currently insufficient evidence to proceed in no way precluded the submission of additional information to the Office of Internal Affairs. I directed Lt. McKenna to reply and also try to obtain additional information.
— At 1:03 p.m., Lt. McKenna emailed Sen. Hashim and the third party to advise them of my determination, but also to ensure they were aware that more detail could be provided at any time.
“If there is additional information that can be shared, I would strongly encourage it to be brought to our attention,” Lt. McKenna wrote. “If additional information becomes available, it will be brought to the commissioner’s attention so she can revisit this matter.”
“During the next 24 hours, Lt. McKenna received additional information related to this situation via email and phone calls. A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to present this information to me. Due to the numerous hoax threat calls affecting Vermont schools Wednesday morning, my meeting with Lt. McKenna did not occur until 2:15 p.m. — prior to our office receiving any media inquiries regarding this situation. I reviewed the additional information that the Office of Internal Affairs had received, and I determined there was now sufficient evidence to open a formal internal investigation pursuant to Vermont statute 20 VSA 1923,” Morrison wrote.
Morrison did note that due to strict confidentiality requirements surrounding internal investigations, the department was unable to comment any further on the specific allegations. She said the department needed to provide due process under the law to the troopers that were reportedly involved and allow the investigation to proceed.
She said once the internal investigation is complete, the State Police Advisory Commission will be approached about the next steps. Morrison said an effort will be made by the department to provide the public whatever information it is allowed to share.
