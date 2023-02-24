Two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to the Westminster barracks have been placed on paid leave while the department continues to investigate reports of a possible unprofessional conduct while off duty.

Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison placed State Troopers Nathan Jensen and Nathan Greco on paid administrative leave on Feb. 15, department spokesman Adam Silverman confirmed Thursday.

