BARRE TOWN – A farm wants to install two solar projects on Bridge Street and Allen Street.
At its regular meeting last week, the Select Board heard from Alex Bravakis, co-founder of Novus Energy Development LLC, a renewable energy company out of Montpelier. Bravakis was there to talk about two solar projects the Paquet family is working on as Merry Meadows LLC, the farm's real estate holding company.
Valerie Vallerand and Regan Howard, members of the farm, sent the town a letter about the projects. In it, they said they had recently purchased two pieces of land and wanted to place solar arrays on them.
Both would be 500 kilowatt solar projects. One is planned for a 3.5-acre piece of land next to the Hood facility off of Allen Street and the other on a 2.6-acre piece of land off of Bridge Street that is currently an open field.
Town officials visited the sites of the projects Monday.
Bravakis said the pieces of land don't have much value to the farm so the family would rather receive lease payments for 20-plus years for allowing the solar arrays to be installed there. He said if the solar array projects fall through, or after the lease for the arrays ends, he said the farm might look to sell off parts of the land for housing.
Bravakis said as he prepares the application to the Public Utility Commission for these projects, he would like the town to designate the two sites as preferred solar sites. He said there are ways to go forward without the town's permission, but he wants to avoid that.
“I certainly don't want to shove any solar projects down anyone's throat,” he said.
Board member Justin Bolduc asked whether a decommissioning fund may be needed for the projects. Bravakis said such a fund is needed for projects over two megawatts which is four times larger than these two 500 kilowatt projects. But he said the permit will include a decommissioning plan that will require his company to dismantle and recycle or reuse the equipment for the projects.
As for taxes, Bravakis said the farm will have to take the land for the projects out of current use, which it will have to pay a penalty for, in order to build the arrays there. He said the land would then get taxed, the arrays will be taxed and there will also be payments made to the state Education Fund for the two projects.
Board member Norma Malone wanted to know how long the lease will be in place. Bravakis said its a 20-year lease with three five-year extension periods, so it could last as long as 35 years. He said the equipment comes with a 25-year warranty.
“So we know these things will be producing pretty efficiently for at least 25 years. If the lease gets extended in those continuing five-year chunks, we believe the array would continue to operate fairly efficiently for that period of time,” he said.
Because his company will be leasing the land, he said it will be the company's responsibility to maintain it.
“For the most part, once these arrays are built they're pretty much hands-off. They're monitored online. Aside from some brush hogging here and there, they're pretty quiet neighbors” he said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Violette said, “like it or not,” the town is required to host a certain amount of renewable energy. Violette said that's part of the state's push for 90% renewable energy in Vermont by 2050.
He said he needs to look into these two proposed sites further and he's waiting to see the application itself, but both appear to have some merit.
Bravakis said the plan now is to submit the application to the PUC around Feb. 1 so he would need the town to sign off before that.
The Planning Commission will discuss the projects at its meeting Jan. 20 and the board is expected to take them up again at its Jan. 26 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.