It will be back to business as usual for one of two communities in the Paine Mountain School District come Town Meeting Day, while the other is following the same pandemic-related protocols it did a year ago.
Translation: There will be a traditional town meeting in Williamstown, while officials in Northfield have again opted to make more liberal use of Australian ballot than their town historically has.
One thing hasn’t changed since the voter-approved merger that launched the Paine Mountain district in 2018 involves the budget for the pre-K-12 district. The school spending plan — like local elections in both communities — always has been decided by Australian ballot and that will be the case again this year.
If they don’t request absentee ballots, or vote in advance, voters in Northfield and Williamstown will consider the same $19.1 million school spending proposal when they go to their respective polling places on March 1.
The budget proposed by the school board calls for spending nearly $630,000 more than the $18.5 million voters in the two towns collectively approved a year ago, an increase of roughly 3.4%.
According to the district’s estimates, spending per equalized pupil would jump to $17,234, an increase of 4.2%.
The school board also is asking voters in the two-town district to place $150,000 of an audited year-end surplus into a capital improvement fund. Last year a similar, but smaller request — $100,000 — was easily approved.
Absentee ballots are available upon request in each community. Polls will be open March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northfield Middle-High School and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Williamstown Middle and High School.
-- Northfield
A couple of contested races — one for a soon-to-be-open seat on the Select Board — a municipal budget proposal that includes a significant spike in spending, but won’t require raising taxes, and a proposal to buy a new loader top the list of questions confronting Northfield voters this election cycle.
The select board race, which pits former board member Lynn Doney against Lydia Petty to fill the three-year seat now held by Nathaniel Miller, would always be settled by Australian ballot. Same goes for the race to replace retiring Lister Susan Popowski. Lawrence Garland and Lauren Heath are both running for that three-year position.
However, until last year the municipal budget was discussed and decided on the floor of a town meeting. That floor discussion won't happen because this year, like last, the town meeting has been canceled.
The town budget — like the school budget, and everything else voters will be asked to consider this year — will be decided using the day-long voting system.
This year, the select board’s $5.8 million budget proposal could use some explanation because it calls for spending nearly $940,000, or 19.3%, more than the $4.8 million budget voters approved last year. Wage increases at a time when the cost of living is climbing and competition for qualified employees is fierce, is partly responsible. The budget also includes the town’s 5% share — roughly $325,000 — of replacing the Main Street bridge and an assortment of other increases.
Expenses are up sharply, but thanks to the availability of surplus money and pandemic-related federal funds, the tax effort won’t change. Paying for the budget will mean raising the same $3.4 million in property taxes that are being raised this year — a hard cap that is included in the ballot language.
In addition to their annual budget request, the select board also is asking voters to approve plans to finance the acquisition a new $128,000 loader for the highway department over a period of up to 10 years.
The rest of the articles on this year’s ballot are standard and include a $21,000 request to fund the Northfield Commuter. The figure for the bus service that runs between Northfield and Montpelier is the same as it was last year.
Voters will be asked to separately approve funding requests totaling $37,500. Those requests range from a low of $250 for Everybody Wins VT to a high of $13,600 for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
The select board will hold a public hearing on the budget and other ballot items at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Brown Public Library. A link for the meeting will be posted on the town’s website — northfield-vt.gov — for those interested in attending remotely.
-- Williamstown
Williamstown will have a traditional Town Meeting Day on March 1, where the polls will open in the gymnasium of Williamstown Middle and High School at 10 a.m. even as voters who are in the room at the time prepare to take care of town business during a moderated meeting.
The select board’s two budget request — one to finance the day-to-day operation of the town and the other to pay for the maintenance of local roads — will be among the items discussed.
This year’s $1.27 million general fund budget is a bit deceiving. The proposal calls for spending about $15,000, or 1.2%, more than voters approved last year. However, last year’s budget included funding for the Ainsworth Public Library and maintenance of local cemeteries. This year’s version doesn’t.
The select board has separately warned articles asking voters to approve $105,556 for the library and $44,500 for the cemeteries.
Neither of those decisions are responsible for the slight reduction — just under $12,000 — reflected in the board’s $1.1 million highway fund budget.
Voters will discuss the two town budgets, as well as appropriations for the library and local cemeteries, during town meeting this year. They also will be asked to apply nearly $22,000 to reduce property taxes this year. Last year, that figure was $60,000 and included a companion request to place nearly $21,000 in a tax stabilization fund.
Several area organizations are requesting funding this year. They total $33,222 and range from a low of $100 for Central Vermont State Police Board to a high of $9,300 for the Williamstown Youth Sports Association.
Williamstown voters won’t decide everything on the floor of their town meeting. In addition to the school budget, they will settle a pair of contested races for seats on the select board and another for a seat on the school board.
Select Board member Jessica Worn is being challenged in her bid for a second two-year term by former board member Christopher Peloquin. Chris Dessureau and former board member Chris Wade are running to fill the three-year seat now held by Matthew Rouleau.
The only other contested race in Williamstown involves a three-year seat on the school board. That seat is now held by School Director Horace Duke, who is being challenged by Joshua Dubrovich.
The select board hasn’t yet scheduled a public information meeting, though those forums have typically been held the night before Town Meeting Day.
