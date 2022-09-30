BARRE TOWN — Two Republicans, one of them an incumbent, and a Democrat are running in the November election for the two Vermont House seats representing Barre Town and a chunk of Williamstown.
Republican Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun is seeking his 10th term. Fellow Republican Rep. Rob LaClair is not seeking re-election.
Democrat Melissa Battah and Republican Gina Galfetti are each running for state office for the first time, and doing so for the Washington-Orange District that encompasses all of Barre Town and the northeast corner of Williamstown. The district had only covered Barre Town until the latest legislative reapportionment added the Williamstown piece.
The candidates are listed alphabetically.
-- Melissa Battah
Battah is originally from south Florida. She said she came to Vermont for graduate school in 2008 and decided to stay in 2011. She said she grew up in a small village in Florida and this area gave her the same sense of living in small town and a sense of community.
“When I was a kid, you didn’t go anywhere without running into someone. Every errand took at least two hours because you were always going to run into someone and end up talking,” she said.
Battah describes herself as a community organizer who has experience managing nonprofits. She’s worked for Vermont Interfaith Action since 2011 and currently works as that organization’s deputy director. The organization is a faith-based, grass-roots coalition of congregations with the stated goal of making compassion and social justice a reality for all residents.
She said she joined the board of the Good Samaritan Haven about six years ago and has been acting president for the past couple of years.
“I’ve been in the nonprofit field my entire life,” she said.
She said she decided to run for the Vermont House because she now has close to a decade of experience working with legislators. She said she can provide an outsider’s perspective.
“I’ve always been interested in civic duties,” she said, adding she sees serving in the Legislature as a way to give back to the community.
If elected, Battah said she would focus on issues including child care and housing.
She said the cost of housing has skyrocketed. Battah said those at the Legislature have been told the state has been dealing with a housing crisis for several years, but the crisis didn’t get a spotlight until the pandemic hit.
She said she has two young children. As a working mother, Battah said she’s all too familiar with the lack of child care for working parents. She said the service needs to be affordable while still allowing people to run such a business without needing to work 50 hours a week just trying to keep up with all the paperwork and regulations that come with the industry.
--- Gina Galfetti
Galfetti is a Barre native. She said she moved to Colorado in 2000 because of a lack of opportunity in this state.
Galfetti said she moved back here in 2014 to be close to family and because she missed Vermont.
“It was time to come home,” she said.
In 2018, she started G Force Painting where she works as a contractor with a handful of employees.
She said she decided to run for the Vermont House because she sees the lack of balance in the State House where Democrats have an overwhelming majority. Galfetti said she wanted to keep a Republican in LaClair’s seat to help Gov. Phil Scott maintain his veto ability. More Democrats in the State House would make overriding the governor’s veto much easier.
If elected, Galfetti said she’d work on making more technical and vocational training options available for the state’s students. She said students should go to college based on a particular career path they want to be on, not because they are pushed into it as the only path forward after high school.
As a contractor, Galfetti said she’s seeing younger people leave the state for other opportunities, just as she did years ago, which leaves companies like hers looking to fill open positions.
“We’ve got a drain of folks in the trades here, and I’d like to see what I can do to help encourage people to stay in Vermont,” she said.
Galfetti said she would bring a small-business owner’s perspective to the Legislature, as well as an ability and willingness to work across the aisle to get things done to support the community.
She said she’d like to see environmental policies that are incentivized, rather than punitive and have demonstrable results. Galfetti said proposed carbon taxes and energy policies need to be “focused and practical” for Vermont.
Earlier this year, Galfetti was appointed to Barre Town’s Development Review Board as an alternate. She said that experience has shown her there is much cross-agency regulation that could be streamlined for the permitting process. She said building codes could be altered to better align with business growth, while also making housing more affordable and easier to build.
--- Topper McFaun
McFaun said he wants to return to the State House for a 10th term because he has unfinished business.
The Massachusetts native has lived in Barre Town since 1967. He worked for the state of Vermont for 38 years before retiring and also has previously served for several years on the town’s select board.
McFaun is a ranking member of the House Committee on Human Services.
He said that committee sponsored a bill last year, which has since become law, which provides services to adults with autism and other developmental disabilities whose guardians have aged out of caring for them. McFaun said he wants to stay in the Legislature to make sure what’s laid out in the law actually takes place. He said a state plan now has to be written, which he wants to assist with.
He said while working on that bill, he discovered the state lacks supports for those with autism aged 20 to 60 years old. McFaun said the services are there up until 20 years old and older than 60, but there wasn’t much for those in between.
“I followed a family through the whole process of trying to get services for their adult child. It was a nightmare. It took way over a year and they still haven’t finished with it,” he said.
McFaun said he then learned about multiple other families going through the same thing.
He said the Legislature allocated a large amount of funds for issues like housing during the last session. He said he wants to make sure those funds are put to good use.
McFaun said he also wants to keep serving as a representative because his whole life has been dedicated to service.
“As long as I can be effective in there, I’m willing to serve,” he said.
McFaun said he’s able to be effective in the Legislature, despite being in the minority political party, by making a point to work closely with those on the other side of the aisle. He said he’s known for being committed to doing what’s best for the people of Vermont and for those who he represents.
He said the committee he serves on works well together, and he hopes it stays as constructed.
A significant number of Vermont House and Senate members are not seeking reelection for another two-year term. McFaun said he’s seeking reelection, in part, to help keep some institutional knowledge in the building.
The midterm election will take place Nov. 8. Ballots either already have been or will soon be delivered to the mailboxes of all registered voters in the state.
