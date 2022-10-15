BURLINGTON — Two out-of-state men, who authorities said were found in Rutland City with four loaded firearms in their vehicle and possessing various amounts of dangerous drugs, were ordered detained in federal custody on Friday afternoon.

Jose Luis Maldonado Jr., 31, and Edgar Correa, 34, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, are named in a federal criminal complaint charging them with possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Wednesday in Rutland County with the intent to distribute the drugs.

