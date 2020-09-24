BARRE — Police say two men tried to pick up a large amount of heroin in Barre Town, but police got there first because a witness saw the drugs being dropped off.
Jason Lyle Lowery, 37, of Graniteville, and Adam C. Corrow, 34, of Barre, each pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of conspiracy to sell a regulated drug. If convicted, both Lowery and Corrow face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Lowery was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex on $20,000 bail while Corrow was ordered held pending release to a responsible adult.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said he was working as part of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit when police received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Holden Road. Bullard said Barre Town police requested a member of the unit assist with the call because it may have involved a potential drug drop.
A witness told police he was working on the outside of his home when he noticed the vehicle behind it, according to court records. Bullard said the witness reported the only people who stop there are either about to do a “burnout” or are going to dump trash over the guardrail. He told police he saw a male and female place something behind the guardrail.
Bullard said police found boxes sealed with black electrical tape that were attached to the rail by strong magnets. Inside, he said police found a large amount of heroin, about 1,800 bags.
Bullard said he went into the woods to wait for someone to show up looking for the boxes. He said he waited for several hours and then left, telling the witness to call police if someone showed up. Later that night, he said the witness called to report two people were walking in the area, potentially looking for the boxes.
Bullard said police arrived on scene and located Lowery Corrow, and a female with Lowery walking and the other two inside the vehicle. He said police used a K-9 to check the outside of the vehicle and the dog indicated there were drugs inside.
He said Lowery admitted to going to the area to pick up the boxes of heroin and he was to deliver them to a location in Orange. Lowery told police he had done this several times a week, according to court records.
Corrow told police Lowery had given him $100 to use Corrow’s vehicle. Bullard said Corrow told police he knew they were going to pick up drugs.
Corrow gave police consent to search his vehicle and they found a large amount of drug paraphernalia and $886 in cash which Corrow said wasn’t his.
Bullard said the female in the vehicle told police she did not know they were going to pick up drugs. She has not been charged in the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.