WARREN — Two motorcyclists were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Sunday after police say they swerved to avoid one collision and created another on Powderhound Road.
According to police, Andrew Wimble, 37, and Maxime Ygorra, 31, were both headed south on Powderhound Road near the intersection of Route 100 shortly before noon when one of the three vehicles in front of them – a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by James Kulisek, 43 — made a left-hand turn. Kulisek’s car was in front of two other vehicles and the motorcycles operated by Wimble and Ygorra at the time, they said.
In what police described as “an attempt to avoid a collision,” Wimble and Ygorra both swerved into the northbound lane where Wimble’s Harley Davidson collided with Ygorra’s Kawasaki — propelling the latter motorcycle into the Kulisek’s Crosstrek.
Police said Wimble suffered injuries to his left arm and abdomen in the crash; Ygorra complained of chest pains. Both men were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment, they said. Kulisek was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Both motorcycles and Kulisek’s Crosstrek were damaged in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.