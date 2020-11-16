MIDDLESEX - Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens are urging hunters to take extra safety precautions after a young hunter got lost while harvesting his first buck on the opening day of Vermont’s 16-day rifle deer hunting season.
Hunter Winters, 20, and Lucas Winters, 17 of East Montpelier, had successfully harvested a buck, a first for the older brother, high on a ridge in the Middlesex Notch Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, wardens said.
Darkness fell shortly after the pair had field dressed the deer and they became disoriented, wardens said. Hunter Winters called 911 to ask for assistance. The emergency dispatcher was able to get latitude and longitude coordinates from the hunter's cell phone signal.
Lt. Sean Fowler, Warden Dustin Circe and Deputy Warden Jakob Johnson responded to the area. The three wardens navigated their way to the lost hunters and found them with their deer about 8:15 p.m. .
The brothers were healthy and in good spirits, the wardens reported. They proceeded to assist the hunters in dragging their deer out of the woods.
The brothers were returned to the parking lot of the WMA where they were met by their waiting parents about 9:15 p.m.
“This was a good outcome to what could have been a very long cold night in the woods,” said Fowler, a regional state game warden supervisor.
“The incident serves as a good reminder for all hunters to always carry a compass and GPS,” the veteran warden said.
Fully charged cellphones, warm clothes, hat and gloves also are essential for hunters in case they get lost.
