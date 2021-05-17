BARRE — Two people have battled addiction and come out the other side to graduate from Washington County’s drug treatment court.
Judge Mary Morrissey said Monday was “an incredibly exciting day” because both Elizabeth Prentice and Amanda Alexander were set to graduate from treatment court.
The court is a program for certain offenders who have substance use disorders. Those that agree to participate in the program plead guilty to the crimes they are accused of. If they successfully complete the program, they receive a light sentence.
They have a team of people working with them, including a judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, clinicians, case workers and representatives from the Department of Corrections, who all want them to succeed. But there are also sanctions and if a participant starts lying about their use or not following through on their treatment plan, they could be punished, including having to spend a few hours in a holding cell.
Friends, family and members of the treatment team all congratulated Prentice and Alexander for getting to this point and expressed how proud they were of the pair.
Morrissey said both women have worked extremely hard to get to where they are today.
She said Alexander joined the program in July 2019. The judge said Alexander struggled when she first started the program, but she kept track of the progress she had made.
“Even when you were struggling, it demonstrated to me so much that you were keeping track of what was going on in your personal life and making the choices that you needed to,” Morrissey said.
A turning point for Alexander was when she started working in the Community Kitchen Academy through the Vermont Foodbank and Capstone. The judge said there was a change in Alexander where she felt welcome and part of the community through that work. Morrissey said she had found a way to give back to the community that she had struggled to be a part of in the past.
She said Alexander was surrounded by people who cared about her and she recognized that she was cared for.
“It’s been an honor for me to be able to be here to witness that and to be a part of your journey towards sobriety,” she said.
Cassidy Renfrew, a probation officer, said seeing the real Alexander, sans drugs, “was like perfection.” Renfrew said people come to treatment court when they are at their lowest and seeing people like Alexander succeed gives her hope for others.
Prentice joined the program in January 2020. Morrissey said she wasn’t sure if Prentice was going to be successful when she was referred to the program. She said for a while Prentice’s name would come up in search warrants and other documents for drug cases. The judge said she wondered if Prentice was at a point where she was willing to make changes and disconnect herself from her addictive lifestyle.
“It’s been wonderful to see your journey because it’s clear you’ve been able to do that,” Morrissey said.
She said she could see Prentice was motivated internally to have a better life for herself and her family.
Jennette DiFazio, a clinician at Treatment Associates in Montpelier, said Prentice had the motivation to turn her life around before joining the program, but treatment court gave her the structure and support she needed to do so. DiFazio said it’s been great watching Prentice rebuild relationships with her family.
Nicole Sorrell, a case manager from Washington County Mental Health Services, said she’s seen Prentice transform her life. Sorrell said she initially had to work to get Prentice to talk to her for 20 or 30 minutes, but now they can talk for an hour in a flash.
She credited Prentice’s ability to be open about what she’s going through, her attitude and her organizational skills with helping her get to where she is today.
Both Alexander and Prentice were short on words, but they thanked everyone for the kind sentiments and for their support.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
