KILLINGTON — A Montpelier man and a Swanton woman were found dead at a Killington inn, the possible victims of accidental overdoses, according to Vermont State Police.

Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, and Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, were found dead at the Killington Motel at 1946 U.S. 4 shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

