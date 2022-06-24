CALAIS — One is a self-described fiscal conservative who wants to work to build on what the Legislature is doing with a rural focus, the other is raging against the legislative machine, which he says ignores the voices of small towns and the impacts its well-intentioned, but ultimately damaging legislation has on them.
Marc Mihaly, of Calais, and Bram Towbin, of Plainfield, are running in the state primary in August for the Democratic nomination for the Washington-6 House seat that encompasses Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield.
They are running to replace Janet Ancel, a long-serving House member who is not seeking re-election. The pair took part in a debate Thursday at the Calais Town Hall moderated by Calais resident Louis Porter, former journalist and head of the state Fish & Wildlife Department and current general manager of the Washington Electric Co-op. There were about 30 residents in attendance for the debate.
Mihaly is a former dean of the Vermont Law School and current vice chair of his town's select board. He serves as administrative chair of the East Calais Community Trust working on rehabilitating the East Calais General Store and is part of a group working to renovate the dam at Curtis Pond.
Towbin is a former Plainfield Select Board member and a former road commissioner. He has served as the town's representative on the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission and on the town's planning commission and Hazard Mitigation Committee.
The candidates were asked what their top priorities would be, if elected.
Mihaly said his focus would be rural economic revitalization. He said it's getting too expensive to live in Vermont. He said one of the ways to address that is to tackle the state's housing problem by making it easier to build housing. Mihaly said housing should be focused on village centers, not on subdivisions built on farmland.
He said the state also needs to focus on getting young people into that housing. He said the state currently sets aside $4 million to assist first-time home buyers, which is just “a drop in the bucket.”
Towbin said he agreed housing is an issue. He cited an article in Business Insider published earlier this week about a millennial couple who bring in $100,000 per month by renting out multiple properties they own in Vermont on Airbnb.
He said his spouse works in social services. He said residents don't have an idea of how bad the housing situation actually is. Towbin choked up when he said people are living in vehicles who have jobs, and later on in the debate talking about an older, unhoused resident who didn't have the ability to set up his own tent. He said the state's hotels and motels are booked up with people in need of housing who are there on state vouchers.
He said outside of housing, he also would emphasize that the local voice is heard. Towbin said he wants to make sure when large-scale legislation is proposed that the town clerks and the residents have the ability to give feedback.
“It's critical,” he said. “You cannot have this job and not know what the local people … how it really impacts them.”
Porter asked the candidates what the right balance is between local and state authority, and whether Vermont had struck that balance.
Mihaly said the local representative has to work to get results on the state level for the communities they serve. He said a good legislator listens to their constituents and will make decisions independent of political party. Mihaly said he doesn't always agree with what Democrats do, and he would make decisions that are in the best interest of those he serves.
He said a good example where local and state work together is with broadband. He said CVFiber was started on the local level and the municipality looking to bring high-speed internet to those without it in central Vermont just received tens of millions of dollars. He said local residents couldn't have done that themselves, but they started the process.
Towbin said the current situation is completely out of balance. He said Vermont has taken a “the-state-knows-all” approach to the detriment of towns.
Towbin gave an example where the Vermont League of Cities and Towns hosted a training where road foremen were taught how to identify whether an employee is drunk or intoxicated on another substance on the job. He said he attended the training as road commissioner and was given a certificate afterward.
He said the league is supposed to advocate for the towns, but “it's been a disaster.”
“To me, (VLCT) needs to be helpful to the town and not put us all through this,” he said. “I understand in a modern world, we all have to go through this kabuki dance of nonsense. But I mean, do we have to make a show of it?”
Porter asked the candidates which area is currently underfunded in the state budget and how they would find funding to pay for that.
Mihaly said there isn't a single area to point to, and instead focused on the second part of the question. He said taxes are pretty high in Vermont.
“I think we have to live within our means,” he said. “Does this make me a fiscal conservative? I don't know, there are all these labels that are really silly.”
He referred to himself again as a fiscal conservative later in the debate and described himself as having a moderate personality.
"It's not political. It's I'm a moderate in that I've just been through too many fights, too many battles to think there's just one side. There's always two, three, four, five sides to every issue," he said.
Mihaly said funds could be raised by taxing capital gains the same as income, but was opposed to taxing military pensions and floated not taxing pensions at all.
Towbin said housing needs more funding and the funding needs to be used wisely. He said Republican Gov. Phil Scott recently signed bills into law that will invest $45 million in housing. At the same time, Towbin said the state has spent over $100 million housing people in hotels and motels.
“This is insane. I mean, you want to talk about money out the window,” he said.
Mihaly said he supported housing people in motels and hotels to get them off the streets during the pandemic. Towbin later clarified the program is certainly needed, but the “cruelty and cavalierness” of how the program is being administered, with the state imposing end dates where people are sent back onto the street “is mind boggling.”
At the end of the debate, the candidates were allowed to ask each other a question.
Mihaly said what he saw as the difference between the two candidates is, he has a bit more positive attitude toward the relationship between local and state governments. He asked Towbin whether he was right and if he was, why Towbin wanted to be in the legislature in the first place.
Towbin said his negativity comes from a feeling of being disenfranchised. He said people's needs are not being met when they should.
“My upsetness and so forth really speaks to policy, not to people. I think I can get along with people and get things done. It's that people don't realize what the (impacts are) of the policy they write,” Towbin said.
Towbin asked Mihaly, as a former law school dean, if he was afraid of what he was seeing with some institutions, including the U.S. Supreme Court, “losing ground” and what impact that could have on this state. Mihaly said in speaking with young law students, before President Trump none of them had any interest in the rule of law.
“Because they've never lived in an era which told them what life might be like without it,” he said.
Mihaly said schools today need to teach civics to better educate residents.
“It's something we've lost,” he said.
The candidates are expected to hold a second debate in July.
Tina Golon, of Calais, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the seat.
The state's primary election is Aug. 9, with early voting currently under way.
