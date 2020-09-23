MONTPELIER – Two long-serving Democrats are being challenged again by a Progressive for their House seats in the district that represents Montpelier.
Rep. Mary Hooper and Rep. Warren Kitzmiller are seeking re-election for the Washington-4 district. They are being challenged by Glennie Sewell in a repeat of the election two years ago where Hooper and Kitzmiller kept their seats by wide margins.
The candidates are listed alphabetically.
Hooper, the former mayor of the Capital City, is seeking her seventh consecutive two-year term. She said she wants to be re-elected so she can continue to work on making sure the state is as strong and viable as possible.
Hooper said when she first ran for the Legislature in 2008 he focus was “Hunger, Housing and Heat” and she said those continue to be issues she wants to work on for residents.
She said she was proud to work on the Global Warming Solutions Act, which was just passed by the Legislature, overriding Gov. Phil Scott's veto. The now-law mandates the state reach certain emission reduction goals in coming years or the state can be sued.
“I'm very happy that we're finally beginning the first steps of addressing what I consider a really profound issue for the state as well as the country and the world,” she said.
Hooper said she's also been involved in the “slow evolution” of the state's criminal justice system. She said she's been focusing on making sure the system works well for everyone and people are not incarcerated needlessly. She's also worked toward making sure those that are incarcerated get the services they need so that they can become productive members of society when they get out.
If re-elected, Hooper said she hopes to continue to serve on the Appropriations Committee to help craft the state's budget to make sure residents are supported and their basic needs are met.
Kitzmiller, who once served on the City Council, is running for what would be his tenth full term. He first served for a year in his late-wife Karen's seat after she died.
He said he wants to be reelected because he enjoys the work the Legislature does and is proud of the work he's done there. He cited the gun control measures passed two years ago that were pieces of legislature he was particularly proud of.
“But over the years, my signature pleasure was full marriage equality,” he said, referring to Vermont legalizing same-sex marriage in 2009.
He said overriding then-governor Jim Douglas' veto of the bill “is the single most important accomplishment that the Legislature did when I was a member of it.”
Kitzmiller said, if re-elected, his main focus would be on reapportionment. That's when the state redraws legislative districts for the House and the Senate based on the U.S. Census, currently underway.
He said there is always a fight between those who want to draw fair, equal districts and those who want to gerrymander the districts for political gain.
Kitzmiller has been a strong advocate for water quality at Berlin Pond, the water source for Montpelier. But he said he doesn't expect much to happen with that because the state has allowed recreational use of the pond.
“I am certain that Berlin Pond will become more and more polluted over time. … But it won't happen overnight. It will happen slowly and I'm afraid that's going to have to happen to a certain extent before people are willing to realize it is in fact getting polluted,” he said.
Sewell is looking to get into the Legislature for the fifth time. If elected, he said he would work on moving the state toward universal health care, a topic that has gained more attention due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Rights and liberties are of no use when one is too busy being sick – and making others sick – to enjoy them,” he said.
Sewell said he wants to work on fair housing for residents who have fallen on hard times, as well as those who need medical and psychological services. He said housing regulations need to be fair for landords, as well.
“There needs to be a give-and-take balance, so that everyone has a fair shot at being housed in a clean, safe environment,” he said.
He also wants to focus on full and fair funding for education in the state, including K-12, trade schools and higher education.
Sewell is Black and said he wants to “stop giving lip service to police brutality, and face the need to fairly balance the role of the police, and alternate support services for non-violent calls and issues.”
There have been protests across the country in the past several months over the treatment of people of color by law enforcement, including instances where unarmed people are killed by police.
He said over-militarizing police isn't the solution. Sewell said police should be able to protect themselves, but they should be no different than a security force.
“They are there for the overall good, not to create pain, fear and consternation in one or two population groups, while being used as 'mercenaries' for the privileged. They are for the protection of all,” he said.
