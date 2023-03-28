FAIR HAVEN — Two people are dead following a fire on Griffith Pond Road.

According to Fair Haven Police, on Tuesday shortly before 6 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to what was reported as a structure fire on Griffith Pond Road. Area fire departments were summoned for help. Once the fire was out, the remains of two people were removed from the home and sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner to confirm their identities.

