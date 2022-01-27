CABOT — There are two contested races in Cabot on Town Meeting Day.
R.D. Eno, Ruth Goodrich and Amy Hornblas are all running for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Skip Bothfeld and Lisa Olson are running against each other for a two-year seat on the board.
School board races are uncontested, with Ellen Cairns running for a one-year seat, Jason Monaco running for a two-year seat and Chris Tormey running for a three-year seat.
Grace Hoffman and Niall McCallum are each running for two three-year seats on the library's board of trustees.
Angela Ward, Deborah Bothfeld and Cedric Alexander are running for three three-year seats on the Cemetery Commission.
Susan Carpenter is running for delinquent tax collector and Jeanne Johnson is running for lister.
For special articles, residents will be asked for authorization to sell a piece of property on Danville Hill Road received by tax sale. The nearly 22 acres of land has an assessed value of $46,000 and the proceeds would go into the general fund.
They will also be asked if Abenaki people can have access to the town forest to gather medicine, food and art materials.
