WATERBURY — Vermont State Police say a man and a woman were charged with unlawful trespass after entering a Waterbury home without permission.
Police received a call around 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 11:51 am
According to a news release, troopers from the Berlin barracks were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, were at a residence they were told not to be along Route 2.
Further investigation revealed that Galway and Llano had entered the home without permission, police said. Troopers responded to the scene and located Llano and Galway.
Police say Llano ran from troopers and was quickly apprehended. Llano and Galway were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin barracks for processing.
Galway was released with a citation for unlawful trespass and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on Sept. 29.
Llano was cited for unlawful trespass, burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was later ordered held with $50,000 bail and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was scheduled to appear in court this week.
