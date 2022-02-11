BARRE TOWN — Vermont’s two recipients of the highest award the U.S. government bestows on math and science teachers each year are a pair of veteran educators who once worked together in the same central Vermont school and now teach fewer than 10 miles apart.
Glenda Allen and Susan Koch — two teachers whose career paths crossed at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School where Allen has taught since 1999 and Koch did for 16 years before making the move to Union Elementary School in Montpelier 13 years ago — just learned they have something else in common.
Allen and Koch were each notified this week they are among this year’s 117 recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Each award comes with a $10,000 prize, a certificate signed by President Joe Biden and a trip to Washington, D.C., for a yet-to-be-scheduled awards ceremony.
Established in 1983, the annual awards honor math and science teachers in grades K-6 and 7-12 on a rotating basis, with one teacher from each discipline honored per state, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Vermont’s recipients this year are long-time educators who have spent most of their careers teaching youngsters in central Vermont.
Allen has been teaching for 22 years — all but three of them at Barre Town’s pre-K-8 school. Over the years she has taught all content areas to the school’s fourth- through sixth-graders, but shifted to specializing in mathematics seven years ago.
Allen currently teaches sixth grade mathematics.
Allen also is a grade-level contact, serves on the middle school leadership team, the school’s data team, is a leader of its curriculum committee, is “tri-chairperson” and secretary of the local standards board, and is a member of the negotiating team. She also serves as the teacher representative for the Vermont State Licensing Hearing Panel.
Koch, who specializes in science, has been teaching even longer than Allen. All but the first two years of her 31-year career have been spent in central Vermont classrooms — first teaching youngsters at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and for the past 13 years teaching first-graders at Union Elementary in Montpelier.
Koch was honored as Vermont’s “teacher of the year” in 2016, and can now add her Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching to her resume.
During her time at Union, Koch has partnered with the North Branch Nature Center to develop and adapt the districts ECO (Educating Children Outdoors) program, which incorporates nature as a teaching partner.
Over the years, Koch has attended NASA’s International Space Camp and traveled to Arctic Svalbard as a Grosvenor Teaching Fellow with National Geographic/Lindblad Expeditions. In both cases, she returned to share her experiences with students.
The award program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House.
Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a range of learners and teaching environments.
A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.