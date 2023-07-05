PITTSFORD – The head of the Vermont Police Academy has ordered the temporary suspension of the officer certifications for Orange County Sheriff George Contois and Hubbardton Constable Floyd Morey.
Letters to both lawmen from Executive Director Heather Simons state they are currently not in compliance with the state's mandatory in-service training requirements.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council is scheduled to have a special meeting Thursday to get a report on the cases, and to schedule full hearings if appeals are filed.
Contois, while working as a deputy sheriff for former Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, did not complete his required annual Use of Force Training class during 2022, Simons said. Contois subsequently asked for a waiver, but the waiver subcommittee denied the request, Simons noted in her letter.
Contois did not ask for additional time to complete the requirement, she wrote.
Multiple attempts to reach Contois, a retired Vermont State Police commander, by phone and text message were unsuccessful on Wednesday.
Much of the work by Contois since taking over as county sheriff on Feb. 1 has been administrative in his office and as a court security officer at the historic Orange County Courthouse in Chelsea. He was forced to cut back on patrol contracts when several deputies turned down offers to stay employed by the department when he took office.
Morey, who serves in the town of about 700 residents in Rutland County, failed to complete his firearms training in 2022, Simons wrote.
Morey wrote to the council asking for a waiver for an indefinite period due to a physical inability to safely use a firearm, she wrote. Morey said Wednesday he had lost his trigger finger.
The Waiver Subcommittee rejected the request, Simons said.
Morey said Wednesday he has no beef with the police academy. He said they have certain standards that need to be maintained. Morey said he is waiting for the next time firearms qualifications are offered. He said he had his index finger removed, and has been practicing by using his middle finger.
Morey said if he does not qualify at the firing range, he can become a civil-only constable, meaning he could not do any law enforcement duties. He is appointed by the select board, which may have the final say on his employment.
Morey said he worked as a police officer in a town in Connecticut for 30 years and it included a stint as chief of the detectives. He said he moved to Vermont after he retired and built a home here.
He has volunteered to help the town as constable for the past 12 years, and had worked as a security officer at Castleton University for 16 years.
Morey said he patrols in uniform and has placards on his personal vehicle. He is limited to patrols within the town limits only. Morey says he does have a good working relationship with municipal police in nearby towns of Castleton and Fair Haven.
In letters to both officers, Simons said she was temporarily suspending their certifications until a hearing can be conducted by the full Vermont Criminal Justice Council. She noted it was "due to the safety risk, to yourself and the public, caused by your non-compliance."
"You may not exercise any law enforcement authority pending a hearing before the Council," she wrote.
The full council may determine the next step on Thursday.