MONTPELIER – Two of three City Council seats are officially up for grabs though there won't be any other contested races for Capital City voters to decide on Town Meeting Day this year.
Though it was easier to run for office this year – only a signed consent of candidate form was required to be filed by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline – the only contested races in Montpelier are for a pair of City Council seats.
The three incumbents – Lauren Hierl, Jack McCullough and Dan Richardson – collectively announced their respective reelection bids on the steps of City Hall recently. Of the three McCullough, who represents District 2, will be running unopposed for the seat to which he was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2019.
Unlike McCullough, Hierl and Richardson will have company on the campaign trail courtesy of Nat Frothingham and Alice Goltz.
Though it had been rumored, Frothingham's candidacy wasn't confirmed until moments after Monday's deadline, when City Clerk John Odum checked the drop box at City Hall to see what might have been deposited during the day.
Odum confirmed late Monday afternoon that Frothingham's signed consent of candidate form was in hand setting the stage for a District 1 contest with Hierl, who is running for what would be her second straight two-year term.
Meanwhile, in District 3 Richardson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy nearly a year ago, will be challenged by Goltz in his bid to keep it.
The two council races are the only political contest on the ballot in Montpelier in a year when Odum joins McCullough atop a list of candidates who are running unopposed.
First elected in 2012, Odum is running for what will be his third consecutive three-year term.
There are two candidates for Cemetery Commission – Barbara Smith and Darragh Ellerson – but there are two seats open. Ellerson currently holds one of them and is running for another five-year term, while Smith is running to serve out the two years remaining on a five-year term.
The only other municipal office up for election this year is a seat on the Parks Commission and Lincoln Frasca is the only candidate for that five-year term.
Three School Board members who were recently appointed to fill vacancies are all running unopposed for election.
Emma Bay-Hansen is running for the one-year remaining on the three-year term she was appointed to fill and Mia Moore and Amanda Garces are both running for three-year terms.
Roxbury Town Clerk Tammy Legacy is running to serve as clerk of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District and Shelley Quinn is running to serve as the district's treasurer. There is no candidate for moderator.
The only other office on the ballot is an at-large seat on the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority. Montpelier resident Brent Householder is the only candidate for that seat, which is collectively filled by voters in Montpelier and Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.