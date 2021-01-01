BARRE — Two Granite City men are accused of driving around in a stolen vehicle with drugs.
John Dean Hale, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin trafficking and conspiracy to sell a regulated drug and a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. If convicted, Hale faces a maximum sentence of 61 years.
Benjamin A. Currier, 32, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner's consent and conspiracy to sell a regulated drug. If convicted, Currier faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
They were both released on conditions.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit that police received a report on Dec. 27 stating two people had just come back from Massachusetts with drugs and were in a stolen vehicle on Circle Street. Gaylord said he located the vehicle parked and after running the license plate, he said the vehicle was confirmed stolen from Essex. He said the vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 10.
The officer said police were going to tow the vehicle when he spotted it driving on South Main Street.
Gaylord said he pulled the vehicle over on South Barre Road.
He said he recognized the driver as Currier because they had had interactions in the past. He said Hale was identified by his non-driver ID.
Gaylord said the pair reported they were heading to a store to buy cigarettes. He said he asked Currier where he got the vehicle and Currier reported he bought it from a friend named “Anna.” Gaylord said Currier gave him the registration for the vehicle, which listed the rightful owner who reported the vehicle stolen. Gaylord said he asked Currier about the vehicle's owner and Currier reported that was his friend's boyfriend.
Gaylord said he had his K-9 check around the outside of the vehicle and the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. The officer said he then told Currier and Hale the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Gaylord said Hale told him he had two “loaded,” or full, syringes in his pocket. Gaylord said Hale gave the officer permission to search him and he found the syringes inside the pocket of Hale's jacket.
Gaylord said he also located a small black case and Hale told him there was heroin inside. The officer said he also found what appeared to be crack cocaine inside the case.
Gaylord said the suspected heroin weighed 11.5 grams and the suspected cocaine weighed 1.7 grams.
He said Hale reported he and Currier had gone to New Hampshire to meet a drug dealer.
Gaylord said while Currier was being processed, Gaylord searched Currier's hat and found a plastic bag with a paper fold inside. He said the fold contained 0.8 grams of suspected heroin.
