PEACHAM – Two Barre residents are facing felony trespass charges after both were arrested in Macks Mountain Road residence on Tuesday afternoon.
State police said one of the two – 35-year-old Jennifer Dadah – was the subject of numerous felony extraditable warrants from New Hampshire and was initially ordered held on $50,000 bail pending her Wednesday arraignment at the criminal courthouse in St. Johnsbury. The other – Gage Garr, 29 – was transported to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury where he was processed and later released on a citation. Garr is scheduled to be arraigned for a felony count of unlawful trespass on June 22, police said.
Dadah was scheduled to be arraigned on an identical charge, as well as a felony fugitive from justice charge when she was in court on Wednesday.
Police said said they responded to a report that Dadah and Garr had entered a Macks Mountain Road residence without permission at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Both were subsequently taken into custody. No additional details were provided.
