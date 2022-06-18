MARSHFIELD – Twinfield Union School's 22 graduates were told to see themselves as artists in whatever they choose to do at the school's graduation ceremony Saturday morning.
Mark Mooney, principal of the school that serves Plainfield and Marshfield, said a celebration of joy was held at Twinfield on June 6. Before the event, Mooney said school staff talked about the difference between joy and having fun.
“Fun is going out with friends. A family barbecue. Maybe a trip to the beach or your favorite lake,” he said. “True joy comes with a sense of accomplishment. A great performance after weeks of rehearsals. A playoff win after a grueling season. An academic scholarship, like some of you will receive today, for four years of hard work. After all these seniors have been through, the ups and downs, more than half of their high school career happened during a pandemic. With that in mind … this is truly a joyous event today.”
Mooney said writer Joseph Campbell once said people must be willing to let go of the life they planned, so that they can have the life that is waiting for them. The principal said this class has lived that quote.
“This is not the high school experience they signed up for. It's not the high school experience they maybe had planned. But we should have such pride in how these young men and women handled it and made the best of their high school experience,” Mooney said.
He said this resiliency will serve them well in the future.
The guest speaker for the ceremony was Jeneane Lunn, the school's art teacher who retired last year. Lunn said she had three wishes to make on behalf of the Class of 2022.
She said her first wish was that the graduates learn to live with a generous and grateful heart. Lunn said she felt graduates already had that. She said she sometimes forgets that and writing this speech helped her remember.
Lunn said a grateful heart allows them to see and recognize the goodness in others. She said in these times of constant adversity and anxiety, gratitude can help the graduates build strong relationships and “deal with the messed up world we live in.”
She then listed off some of things she's grateful for from the Class of 2022, including that they spent time with her learning about art and that they taught her things, as well.
Lunn's second wish was that the graduates see themselves as the artists they are in whatever it is they choose to do. She said when she was in eighth grade her first art teacher gave her the book “The Art Spirit” by artist Robert Henri.
Lunn read part of the introduction which said, “Art is a part of every person. It is doing things well no matter what that thing is. It is not some outside, extra thing that just some people have.”
She said the graduates don't need to be a painter or sculptor to be an artist. She said instead, they should find the gain in the work itself.
Lunn said her third wish for the graduates is that they stay curious. She said they should keep asking themselves and others questions.
She said they may have to regain the curiosity they lost as a child. To do that, Lunn said they may have to revert back to asking nagging questions that frustrate adults, such as, “Why? Why Not? 'Cause why? How come? What if?”
“You never know where you'll find your next passion or interest. Keep saying yes to life and the passions will find you. And I believe that your heart will recognize your loves when you see them,” she said.
Salutatorian Christyanna Holt was the student speaker for the ceremony. Holt said her class will be unforgettable.
“We truly fit into the idea once portrayed by Elanor Roosevelt when she said, 'Never be bored and you'll never be boring,” she said, pointing to the banner behind her which stated that quote from Roosevelt.
Holt said some of her fellow graduates will move out of state and some will stay near home, but all of them are working towards things they are passionate about and finding ways to accomplish their goals. She said this is in spite of them all having a strange high school experience made so by the pandemic.
Holt said if she had one wish for her classmates, it would be for them to not lose their spunk.
“I hope you tackle life with the same energy you completed high school with,” she said.
