MARSHFIELD – It was a rough year for the Class of 2021, after some rocky years prior, but graduates said they learned from it and are ready to move forward.
Twinfield Union School held its graduation ceremony Saturday in the parking lot of the school. The 27 graduates sat in a semi-circle around the podium and friends and family brought their own chairs and filled in behind them.
Principal Mark Mooney said outside influences haven't necessarily been kind to this graduating class.
“That's why I think they are so deserving of this beautiful day,” Mooney said to the crowd who enjoyed the warm, sunny weather Saturday.
The principal said this class has been a force to be reckoned with since he arrived at the school 10 years ago. He said the students were a “vibrant group,” even in elementary school.
Mooney said they were rough on substitute teachers and had high expectations for others. But he said they started to hit their stride in high school.
“Not only did they grow collectively, but personally they seemed to find focus in where they wanted to go in life and how school could help them,” he said.
Mooney said loyalty is the most outstanding characteristic for this class. He said they are loyal to each other and compared them to siblings.
“In other words, I can tease you, but god forbid anybody else teases you. They were staunch defenders of their classmates,” he said.
Valedictorian Gavin Fowler said when thinking about what he should say during his address, he kept coming back to the transition from middle school to high school. Fowler said compared to other grades, the dynamic with his fellow students was anything but normal.
He said aside from small friend groups, his classmates hated being around each other, to the point that they built a reputation for themselves and had to go through team-building exercises.
“While we still disagreed and challenged each other's ideas, we ended up coming together and bonding over how much we wanted team building to come to an end,” he said which was met with laughter from the crowd.
Fowler said with his class having gone through so much, he wanted to talk about change. He said the coronavirus pandemic has changed much throughout the world, including in this small community. And there have also been positive changes, like the students' sense of community they have developed over the years.
“The fact is, change can be both good and bad. But it's impossible to avoid whether we try to or not. Make the most of that negative change and perceive it not as a hindrance to your life goals, but a gateway to other opportunities and challenges that will carry you for the road ahead that you were meant to take,” Fowler said.
He said a year ago he was planning on staying close to home after graduation. But after the past year-plus, he said he spends the majority of his time wondering what else the world has to offer.
“Different cultures, languages and perspectives motivate me today to continue my education and strive for change outside my own life,” he said.
Salutatorian Henry LoRe said he never expected to be giving a graduation speech. LoRe said he and his classmates knew Fowler would be the valedictorian, but salutatorian was “a close race” between every other member of the class.
He said that they were all in the running says a lot about them and how they have grown.
LoRe said they went from being “a menace to society” in eighth grade and freshman year to this senior class that he feels close with.
“It's incredible to me that each one of you are so different in your individual ways and still we can all come together, put our different opinions aside, and still come together as a class. It really just feels like a family,” he said.
The guest speaker was Maureen Davis who taught French at the school for 13 years. Davis said she finds comfort and security in ordinary routines and rituals, such as her morning cup of coffee.
“It's like warm hug. And sometimes I go to bed at night already looking forward to the joy in a cup that will greet me the next day,” she said.
She said every morning she'll drink her coffee, do the crossword puzzle from the New York Times and then she'll read the news, which tends to derail her with reports on climate change or atrocities that have taken place and her “happy bubble gets shattered.”
Davis said this is similar to when the pandemic hit, where everyone was comfortably wrapped up in their daily routines and then suddenly they were swept up “in a wave of horror and fear and sickness and death.”
She said she kept wondering how to get back those feelings of safety and contentment.
“This time of loss, however, will be forever a part of your story. The question is how to learn from it and look to the future. You get to decide what part of your life this means to you, how it is told and what it leads to,” she said.
Davis said the graduates should ask themselves what they've learned about themselves over the past year, about the community, the world and/or humanity.
“Learning from yesterday is critical to our survival and our success today. When you are able to learn from your past and apply those lessons to your present, you provide for your future,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.