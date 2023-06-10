MARSHFIELD – Twinfield Union School graduated 23 students at it commencement ceremony on Saturday and said goodbye to its principal, Mark Mooney, who is headed to semi-retirement after 12 years of service.
The student speaker for Saturday's ceremony was Valedictorian Rowan Cleary. Cleary said stories, memories and moments with fellow classmates came to mind when thinking of what to include in the speech.
“And of course, if any of us wanted to, I'm sure we could fill hours telling stories, reminiscing about all the ups and downs we've had together as a class,” the valedictorian said.
Cleary spent most of the past year away from the school that serves Marshfield and Plainfield. The graduate said this experience showed Cleary some of what the world has to offer.
“There's plenty of things I've learned in this last year about myself, about the world. … One of the most prominent parts of all the experiences I've had over the last year was the people I met along the way,” the graduate said.
Cleary said meeting new people quickly fell into a simple pattern, with an introduction and exchanging of information in casual conversation. But to truly get to know someone, the valedictorian said that takes commitment, to share time and space to better understand who they are.
“So as I'm looking out at all of you gathered here today,” Cleary said. “I don't see a crowd of strangers. Instead, I see friends. I see my family. I see my parents, teachers, coaches, community members. People who have worked alongside and in support of all of us to get right here. … I see a crowd of people that I know and who I can stand in front of and feel known.”
The valedictorian said wherever the Class of 2023 ends up, “I hope you can find (the same) sense of community that you've given me.”
The guest speaker for the event was Anthony Popoli, the elementary school counselor who previously taught at Twinfield.
Popoli said when students approached him asking if he could be the speaker for graduation, after determining they weren't joking, he said he cried.
“Like, I really cried. The tears I cried weren't tears of joy or tears of happiness. They were tears of absolute panic and terror. … So just bear with me, I'm a little nervous,” he said, which drew a laugh from the crowd.
He said the Class of 2023 is a group that both holds itself accountable and holds each other up.
“And that's a beautiful thing,” Popoli said.
His advice to the graduates was to surround themselves with good people. Popoli said they should surround themselves with those who inspire them, who are truthful, who make them laugh and think.
“And if you get the chance, let those people know how you feel about them. Tell them you appreciate them. Tell them you love them,” he said.
Popoli said he believes the difficult things people experience in life help mold their character and shape who they are. He encouraged the graduates to learn and grow from their mistakes and failures.
“At times, life can be hard. At times, life is not fair. And at times, life just doesn't make sense. It just doesn't make sense. But you gotta keep on trying,” he said.
Saturday's ceremony was Mooney's last as Twinfield's principal, a position he's held for the past 12 years. He said in an interview Thursday he's headed to semi-retirement where he can spend more time with his granddaughter.
Mooney said he also plans on mentoring a couple new principals through the Vermont Principals' Association. And he said he's going to work part time on a project for the supervisory union and may get back into coaching and officiating school sports.
When talking about his time at Twinfield, Mooney, who was named principal of the year by the VPA in 2016, said his best legacy is the people he's brought in over the years to make the school what it is. He said the school will be changing to a co-principal model once he leaves and both of the co-principals are people who have been working in the school and people he initially hired.
“And I think I'm also leaving a lot of great teachers here, so I'm very proud of that,” he said.
Mooney said he was proud to help the school transition from a traditional education model to a proficiency-based model. He said some schools may claim to use such a model, but Twinfield has truly invested in proficiency-based education.
Mooney said he often uses the example of driver's education when talking about proficiency. He said failure is something to learn from.
“You're not judged by your first drive, but you drive, you get feedback and, ultimately, you have to become proficient. We really are doing that here at Twinfield. Students know, here are the things you gotta be able to know and things you gotta be able to do and until you do those, you're not getting a diploma,” he said.
Over the last seven years, Mooney said the school has focused on equity. He said schools are in the best spot to try and mitigate some of society's inequities.
“We take that very seriously here. We try to make all of our decisions through an equity lens. So I'm pretty proud of that,” he said.
Mooney said he also was proud to support the students in raising the Black Lives Matter flag at the school in 2021. He said the flag was raised a month or two after Jan. 6, at a time where the nation was quite divided, and he was proud to support students who were passionate about the flag and the message it sends.
As for challenges, since the pandemic hit, Mooney said it's been harder to find staff. He said most schools are understaffed at the moment.
He said the pandemic also helped expedite his retirement plans a bit. Mooney said he had planned on working until age 65, but he said now he's retiring at age 62.
While some principals may see their role at a school as administrative or as an overseer, Mooney is known for his hands-on approach. He knows each and every student at his school personally and makes a point to greet those who enter the building every school day.
“That's going to be the hardest thing to leave, are those connections with the kids,” he said.
Mooney said students knew his door was always open for them.
“For some students, the path wasn't always easy, the path was a little bumpy. I feel really great about some of the kids that we were able to get over that hurdle and get them to graduate,” Mooney said.