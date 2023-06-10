MARSHFIELD – Twinfield Union School graduated 23 students at it commencement ceremony on Saturday and said goodbye to its principal, Mark Mooney, who is headed to semi-retirement after 12 years of service.

The student speaker for Saturday's ceremony was Valedictorian Rowan Cleary. Cleary said stories, memories and moments with fellow classmates came to mind when thinking of what to include in the speech.

