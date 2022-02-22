MARSHFIELD — The proposed Twinfield Union School budget would see the tax-rate drop by five cents in Plainfield and would have no impact on the tax-rate in Marshfield.
Residents will vote on the budget next week on Town Meeting Day for the school that serves the two towns. The School Board held an informational meeting about the budget Monday night via Zoom with only a couple of members of the public in attendance.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, which oversees Twinfield, said the budget is $6,596,065, which is $128,816 or about 2% more than the current budget.
For significant changes to the budget, Tucker said the school carried forward a surplus of about $600,000. Tucker said the board used part of that to pay off $322,637 in outstanding debt for the school. That eliminated a debt payment of a little over $80,000 from the proposed budget and saved the school a little over $24,000 in future interest costs. Tucker said the only loan still on the school’s books is the one taken out about four years ago for a new heating system for the school.
Tucker said direct instructional costs went up $105,349. He said that’s partly a combination of projected staff salary increases and a 5% increase in health insurance costs. The budget includes $54,990 for a second pre-kindergarten teacher who is already at the school and was hired under the current budget. The proposed budget also includes a second kindergarten teacher who is yet to be hired because the school now has enough students in that grade for two classes.
The superintendent said the proposed budget has a $111,940 reduction in co-curricular and operations expenses. Tucker said part of that savings is due to the school finding “a really good deal” on heating pellets. Tucker said the board has decided to wait on paving the back parking lot at the school because a stormwater study needs to be completed, which will give the school options for how to abate stormwater.
He said the budget also does not include funding for new windows. Tucker said school officials want to replace all the school’s windows to help reduce heating costs. He said that would cost about $200,000. Tucker said if there are funds left over in the current budget, the school might start replacing some windows using that money.
He said this wasn’t a cost-saving measure, but the athletic director position was moved from co-curricular to the instructional part of the budget, so that reflects part of the reduction in that item.
For revenue, he said a reduction in tuition and other miscellaneous revenue saw that piece reduced by $104,000, which includes two Orange students who had been attending Twinfield but no longer attend the school. But he said this reduction was offset by an increase in the Education Fund and vocational payments by a total of $128,067, for a net increase $24,067.
Tucker said supervisory union assessments were reduced by $45,906.
In all, the $128,816 increase in the budget typically means an increase in taxes. As does a reported reduction of eight equalized pupils and a reduction in the common level of appraisal for the two towns.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Plainfield shifted from 91.16% of fair market value last year to 85.36% this year. Marshfield property assessments, meanwhile, went from 87.95% of fair market value last year to 80.35% this year.
But Plainfield will see a five cent decrease in the tax rate if the budget is passed by voters Tuesday and Marshfield wouldn’t see any impact on the tax rate. That’s because of an unprecedented increase in the “dollar yield”— a figure that will ultimately be set by the Legislature, which is estimated to increase by $1,620, or 12.7%, in a “worst case” scenario to $12,937 for the coming fiscal year.
Tucker said this increase is due to the state sitting on about $80 million in surplus in the Education Fund. He said the Legislature may have plans for some of that money so schools were told to use the “worst case” figure in budget planning which is still better than the current dollar yield.
