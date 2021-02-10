MARSHFIELD — Votes will not be commingled this year in Marshfield and Plainfield when residents vote on the Twinfield Union School budget in April.
The annual vote has been pushed out a month instead of on Town Meeting Day to help accommodate the school’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At the School Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, board members weighed whether to commingle the ballots, as has been done in years past. When votes are commingled, the towns involved don’t know how they voted on an article, they will only know what the vote total was for all of the towns combined.
Bobbi Brimblecombe, the Marshfield town clerk, said legislation passed in response to the pandemic allowed the Vermont secretary of state’s office to change some rules this year for voting. Brimblecombe said one change the SOS made was to allow towns that usually commingle ballots to opt out of doing that.
She said without having to commingle ballots “everything will be simpler,” including mailing and printing ballots. Brimblecombe said if the two towns did commingle ballots, Linda Wells, the town clerk in Plainfield, would have to bring the school ballots to Marshfield so they could be counted together.
“We’ll have to wait at the end of the night until all of those ballots have been run through. And it will have to be a separate school ballot. If we don’t have to commingle them, we would do our best to get everything on one ballot. It’s pretty common in other towns to do that,” she said.
The board then voted unanimously to not commingle the ballots this year.
